CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Perisson Petroleum Corp. POG ("Perisson" or the "Company") announces that effective October 11, 2022, the Company's exchange listing has been transferred to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange as a result of an inability to maintain the continuous disclosure requirements (financial statement filings) for a TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 company. The trading symbol for the Company will change from POG to POG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

2 DAYS AGO