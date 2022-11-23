Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Teases Beth’s Cowgirl Adventure and Future with Rip (Exclusive)
Kelly Reilly is back as John Dutton’s daughter Beth in Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’!. “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Kelly about what’s in store for Beth and her new ranch hand husband Rip, and teases a cowgirl adventure for Beth!
People Shared The Worst Movie Roles Good Actors Ever Did, And It's, Uhhh, Controversial
"Millie Bobby Brown is a great actress in TV shows, but I didn't like Godzilla (2019). I wish she would do a better movie project that showcases her talents more."
Jessica Chastain on Why Michael Shannon Cursed Her on ‘George & Tammy’ Set (Exclusive)
Jessica Chastain is going country for her new limited series “George & Tammy.”. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, who are portraying Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the show, which is based on the best-selling book “The Three of Us: Growing up with Tammy and George,” by the couple’s daughter Georgette Jones.
