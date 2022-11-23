ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jessica Chastain on Why Michael Shannon Cursed Her on ‘George & Tammy’ Set (Exclusive)

Jessica Chastain is going country for her new limited series “George & Tammy.”. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, who are portraying Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the show, which is based on the best-selling book “The Three of Us: Growing up with Tammy and George,” by the couple’s daughter Georgette Jones.

