elkhornmediagroup.com
Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle
UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla to Hold Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Project PATH
The city of Umatilla is inviting the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for Project PATH on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The facility will be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston for the purpose of bringing together services to assist individuals and families in west Umatilla County who are experiencing homelessness and help them transition to permanent housing. More information about Project PATH is available on the city’s website or by calling Umatilla City Hall at 541-922-3226.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Welcome Blossom! New Certified Victim Advocate K-9 Specialist
UNION COUNTY – The Union County District Attorney’s Office has welcomed a new team member. Blossom, an 18-month-old yellow lab, is the new Certified Victim Advocate K-9 Specialist. Blossom was gifted free of charge to the DA’s office through an organization called Working Dogs Oregon. Union County...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Winter Update from La Grande Mainstreet Downtown
LA GRANDE – (Original Release from the LGMSD Newsletter) We are excited about the new days ahead for La Grande Main Street Downtown. Like all organizations, we are rebuilding, and, with that, we have adopted a new strategic direction that we will be formulating into a step-by-step plan going forward in 2023. Along with the very successful events and activities that are ongoing, we look forward to this strategic plan guiding our new emphasis that will sustain the beautiful growing and vibrant Downtown of La Grande.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wolves are busy
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has changed the way it reports confirmed wolf depredations and other wolf news. It will report all acts on a weekly basis instead of as they occur. There are also fewer details provided in these reports. Based on that new...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Davis to reign at 2023 Round-Up
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Round-Up has named Cloe Davis, 20, of Adams to be its queen for the 2023 rodeo. Her princesses will be Sydney Dodge, 18, of Pendleton; McKenzie Penninger, 19, of Pendleton; Deidre Schreiber, 21, of Enterprise, and Emily Skramstad, 21, of Umapine. The queen and her...
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 25, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Tri-Cities pizza restaurant to pay $11,000 for refusing service to disabled customer
They could face up to $75,000 in fines if they fail to take corrective action.
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Help WWFD keep the wreaths red
WALLA WALLA – During the holiday season, the number of structure fires tends to increase. That’s why the Walla Walla Fire Department is involving the community in its annual risk-reduction program, Keep the Wreaths Red. This week, wreaths decorated with red lights were mounted at each Walla Walla...
washingtonstatenews.net
West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud
The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
Tri-Cities organization aims to open 140-acre veterans’ ranch
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Near Rattlesnake Mountain, 20 minutes north of Benton City, is a project in the works to help veterans and their families. “I retired about 20 years ago from the US army and in 2016 we decided to actually start a nonprofit and that’s where Friends of Disabled Veterans was started,” Founder and CEO Brian Moore said....
koze.com
E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses
RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways
Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
Popular Tri-Cities plant shop gets 2nd location just in time for holiday shopping
The new location is adding some green to Richland.
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit-and-run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
Tri-City Herald
End of an era. Old-school Tri-Cities store could be closing after nearly 70 years
Basin Department Store owner Stuart Logg has been selling shoes to Tri-Cities customers almost as long as he could tie them. After 60 years of working at his family store at the corner of West 1st Avenue and Auburn Street in downtown Kennewick, he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his life.
nbcrightnow.com
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
40-Year-Old Stephanie Hall Mullen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
Shop burned in fire north of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
