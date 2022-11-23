LA GRANDE – (Original Release from the LGMSD Newsletter) We are excited about the new days ahead for La Grande Main Street Downtown. Like all organizations, we are rebuilding, and, with that, we have adopted a new strategic direction that we will be formulating into a step-by-step plan going forward in 2023. Along with the very successful events and activities that are ongoing, we look forward to this strategic plan guiding our new emphasis that will sustain the beautiful growing and vibrant Downtown of La Grande.

