Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Crypto overall is fine despite FTX’s insolvency, says Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO said more companies would be affected by the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. He pointed out that the overall crypto market is fine despite FTX’s insolvency. CZ’s tweet on Coinbase caused a lot of misunderstanding in the crypto community. The crypto industry is fine despite...
coinjournal.net
FTX’s failure is not a harbinger of crypto: Gavin Wood
Gavin Wood co-founded Ethereum, Polkadot and Parity Technologies among other top crypto platforms. He says FTX’s implosion offers a chance for crypto to go for “decentralised, trust-free technology.”. Wood stepped down as CEO of Parity in October, announcing his decision allowed him to focus more on building Polkadot.
coinjournal.net
FTX to hire BitGo to safeguard its assets during bankruptcy
FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings continue, and the company has now asked a judge to allow it to hire BitGo to secure its assets. Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has notified a federal judge that it wants to hire BitGo to safeguard the remainder of its digital assets as bankruptcy proceedings play out.
coinjournal.net
Ripple vs. SEC case. Why lawyers predict settlement too soon amid choppy XRP price
Are you wondering when the Ripple case with the SEC will end? Probably, too soon, according to Australian crypto enthusiast and lawyer Bill Morgan. The arguments by Morgan draw from the November 30 date for filing the summary judgement briefs. The other date touted as important for the case is December 02. This is the date when both sides will jointly meet to discuss the case redactions.
coinjournal.net
Dogecoin prediction as price defends key zone
If you have been looking to buy Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), get ready! The selling post-FTX collapse could be overdone as buyers have defended a drop at a key level for more than two weeks. However, it is not an outright buy, as further confirmations are needed. The general crypto mood has...
coinjournal.net
BNB recovers above a crucial level. Should we wait for a further bullish push?
Binance token rose by 17% on Wednesday. The crypto exchange announced HOOK token sale on Binance Launchpad. As Binance coin (BNB/USD) slipped below $266, it signalled the start of a bearish market. BNB has defended the level since July, and a decline below it could have given bears absolute control. However, it is now not the case as BNB trades at $295, well above the crucial level. The cryptocurrency could be on course to the next level. So, what happened?
coinjournal.net
Has Uniswap become bearish after this price action?
Uniswap has declined by 6% in the past week. UNI has lost a key support. The cryptocurrency is bearish, but there are bullish signs. Uniswap (UNI/USD) has been under pressure lately. The cryptocurrency was among those that were least shaken by the FTX collapse. The strengths were supported by traders’ exodus to decentralised exchanges. Days after the collapse, Uniswap became the second largest exchange on Ethereum trading volumes after Binance.
coinjournal.net
How bullish is RavenCoin after the Binance news?
RavenCoin recovered slightly after Binance Pool support. The cryptocurrency trades in a descending trendline. RVN could fall further, although technical indicators have slightly improved. Ravencoin (RVN/USD) traded at $0.022 at press time after a slight correction. The cryptocurrency had developed some bullish signs previously, jumping from a low of $0.020...
coinjournal.net
XRP surges by 8% after STASIS integrates Ripple’s XRPL
XRP is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The rally comes after Ripple revealed that STASIS had integrated its XRPL technology. XRP could surge toward the $0.50 resistance level in the near term. XRP outperforms the other major cryptocurrencies. XRP is performing excellently today despite...
coinjournal.net
WEMIX price plunges 77% after South Korea’s crypto exchanges threaten to delist it
South Korea’s largest crypto exchanges have stated that the WEMIX tokens in circulation supply exceed what Wemix had disclosed. South Korea’s largest crypto exchanges non-November 24 said they would terminate contract support for WEMIX. At press time the WEMIX token was trading at $0.3578 after a 24-hour drop...
coinjournal.net
Voyager token jumps 24%. Here is the reason and potential price action next
Reports of acquisition by Binance.US boosted the token. Voyager (VGX/USD) was at the centre of retail interest on Thursday, witnessing a surge in trading volumes. The cryptocurrency of the embattled crypto firm Voyager Digital was strongly mentioned on social trading platforms. Positive cryptocurrency news was boosting the token of the bankrupt crypto lender.
coinjournal.net
4 of the Best Metaverse Crypto Coins to Buy For 2023
The metaverse is expected to explode in growth over the coming years. Or at least Bloomberg seems to think so. Analysts at Bloomberg have forecast that the metaverse will be worth $800 billion in the near future, and now is the perfect time to start searching for the best metaverse crypto projects that will outperform in the future of social interaction.
coinjournal.net
Dua.com’s token sale is now live on AllianceBlock’s Fundrs platform
Dua.com’s token sale launched on November 23rd and is set to end on December 14th. The Dua.com token sale is the first one on the Fundrs platform, which was launched by AllianceBlock in August. Dua.com already has over five million users and hopes to provide DeFi services on its...
coinjournal.net
Privacy coins price predictions: Monero, Dash, Zcash
Privacy coins like Monero and Dash provide additional security features. Demand for these coins is expected to keep rising in the next few years. Dash, Monero, and Zcash are some of the best privacy coins to buy. With cryptocurrencies plummeting, some investors believe that coins that provide utility will thrive...
coinjournal.net
Here is the next price target for Chainlink as the token becomes bullish
LINK rose by 4% on Friday amid a five-day winning streak. The cryptocurrency faces some resistance at the 50-day MA. Investors should buy on potential correction and target $8. An intraday gain of 4% on Friday was enough to take the price of Chainlink (LINK/USD) to $6.9. The token is clearly bullish since overcoming resistance at $6. The cryptocurrency has printed green candlesticks for the past five days. There are no clear fundamentals for the surge, but expectations around Chainlink 2.0 Economics could be fueling the demand for LINK. What lies ahead?
coinjournal.net
Has Polygon’s MATIC lost its mojo, or should you buy it now?
Polygon token has lost 2% in the day and 6% in a week. We need further price action to ascertain the potential direction for MATIC. Polygon’s (MATIC/USD) is one of those cryptocurrencies that has endured the bear turbulence quite well. The cryptocurrency looked prime for a sustained recovery after hitting $1.30 in early November. However, a contagion of risks in the crypto sector pushed MATIC to the $0.77 support. As of press time, the token traded at $0.83, with an intraday loss of 2%.
coinjournal.net
BinaryX’s MMO CyberLand concept art release pushes BNX coin up 9%
The price of BinaryX (BNX) cryptocurrency has been on a bullish trend for the last two days. Today’s surge however seems supported by news of BinaryX releasing the concept Art for its new free-to-play, play-to-own, open-world MMO game, CyberLand. Key Takeaways. BinaryX is a leading metaverse project on BNB...
coinjournal.net
Ankr Network token jumps 6% to resistance. What could happen next?
Ankr Network token rose after becoming a RPC for Sui blockchain. The token could correct despite the intraday gains. Ankr Network (ANKR/USD) witnessed increased investor interest on Thursday, pushing the token up 6%. The gains reflected positive cryptocurrency news. Attention will not shift to whether the token will sustain gains as it hits a key resistance level.
coinjournal.net
Top 20 best-performing coins in the last 24 hours
The crypto market has lost less than 1% of its value in the last 24 hours. REN, TIME, and KAS are the top three performers despite the bearish market conditions. Dogecoin and XRP have outperformed the other major cryptocurrencies so far today. The cryptocurrency market will end the week in...
coinjournal.net
Move-to-earn platform Walken surpasses two million registered users
Walken has surpassed two million registered users, a few months after the project was launched. The Walken team remains committed to onboarding millions of web2 users to web3. Walken will continue to introduce updates and features that would improve the platform and attract more users. Walken reaches 2 million registered...
Comments / 0