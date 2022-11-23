Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
cenlanow.com
Trombone Shorty, Louisiana alligator float takes stage in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– We are just a day away from Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Parade in New York City where Louisiana will take the stage for the second year in a row. The Boot will be in the Big Apple tomorrow, bringing some Louisiana spirit to the world.
brproud.com
What was Louisiana’s most searched Thanksgiving dish?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The sides just became the main. According to data from Google Trends, how to make stuffing was one of the most searched Thanksgiving-related topics in the country this year. In Louisiana, cornbread dressing was the most uniquely searched stuffing. New Mexico, Texas, Mississippi, and other southern states also looked up cornbread dressing recipes.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana cuts limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Food Stamps Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
wbrz.com
Cruise passenger rescued by helicopter after going overboard off Louisiana coast
NEW ORLEANS - Rescuers fished a cruise ship passenger out of the Gulf of Mexico on Thanksgiving Day after he went missing in the water for hours. The U.S. Coast Guard said the passenger was reported missing from the Carnival Valor around 2:30 p.m. An alert went out to all...
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
KTBS
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
KTBS
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 3rd round of the playoffs
The high school football postseason enters the third round in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
Unsettled, wet & occasionally stormy Thanksgiving into the weekend
Acadiana's weather pattern will return to an unsettled, wet and occasionally stormy period starting Thursday afternoon and likely continuing through Saturday now.
brproud.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
louisianaradionetwork.com
900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish
The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
KTBS
Most popular baby names for girls in Louisiana
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Louisiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Celebrating Christmas with Hilarious Louisiana-Themed Memes
In a world based on social media and who can post the funniest memes first, we thought we'd give you a leg up on the competition with our collection of the best Christmas in Louisiana memes!. Surely you've seen comments on your friends' posts that say something like, 'I'm stealing...
Are Any Of These Christmas Cryptids Here In Louisiana?
Christmas cryptids? Oh yeah. Christmastime isn't just Santa Claus and reindeer, legends from all over the globe include witches, goblins, monsters, and cannibals. There are plenty of people in the United States who've heard of Krampus now, since he's got his own movie and is referenced in various shows and books, but he's not the only monster who occupies the Christmas season. There's Jólakötturinn, Kallikantzaros, and Mr. Bingle.
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
