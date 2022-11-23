ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Coup!’: Peter Sarsgaard, Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon & Skye P. Marshall Lead Comedic Thriller; Film Constellation Reps Sales

By Andreas Wiseman
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Peter Sarsgaard (The Batman) , Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die) , Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace) and Skye P. Marshall (Good Sam) are starring in darkly comedic thriller Coup! , which has almost wrapped in the US.

Film Constellation is co-financing and representing international rights and began discussing the project with buyers at the recent AFM.

Entertainment 360, Phiphen Pictures, and Hemlock Circle Productions are behind the film by writer/director team Austin Stark ( The God Committee ) and Joseph Schuman. Supporting cast also includes Faran Tahir (Iron Man) Kristine Neilsen (The Gilded Age) and Fisher Stevens (Succession). Principal photography is set to wrap next week.

Set on a seaside estate during the Spanish Flu in 1918, the film centers on a rebellious servant (Sarsgaard) who spearheads an uprising against his wealthy employer (Magnussen).

Pic is produced by Brian Levy (Entertainment 360), Warner Davis and Todd Friedman (Hemlock Circle Productions), Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Jane Sinisi (Phiphen), and Harris Gurny. Executive producers include Magnussen via his Happy Bad Bungalow banner , Peter Sarsgaard, and Fabien Westerhoff.

Coup! marks the first collaboration between filmmaker team Austin Stark and Joseph Schuman. It is Schuman’s directorial debut and Stark’s third feature as a writer/director. Stark’s last film, The God Committee , debuted at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and was released by Vertical Entertainment. His first feature, The Runner (2015) , starred Nicolas Cage and Sarah Paulson. Stark’s credits as a producer include Sony Pictures Classics’ Infinitely Polar Bear, Tony Kaye’s Detachment , and Sundance Audience Award-winner Happythankyoumoreplease .

Sarsgaard was most recently seen in Hulu limited series Dopesick , opposite Michael Keaton, for which he was nominated for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a limited series in 2022. Additionally, he starred in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut feature The Lost Daughter, alongside Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Jessie Buckley. He also starred in Matt Reeves’ The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson.

Magnussen will next star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake Road House for Amazon/MGM. He recently wrapped shooting the feature Spy Kids for Netflix and the action-thriller feature Lift opposite Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw for Netflix. He was last seen in James Bond film No Time To Die and in David Chase’s Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark .

Next up for Gadon is the STX film Ferrari for director Michael Mann and she recently starred in indie film, North Of Normal .

Sarsgaard is represented by Anonymous Content, WME, and Peikoff Mahan. Magnussen is repped by Anonymous Content, UTA, and Sloane, Offer, and Weber & Dern. Gadon is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, Creative Drive Artists and attorney Jeff Bernstein. Stark and Schuman are represented by Entertainment 360 and Chris Tricarico (Tricarico Chavez LLP). Marshall is repped by Affirmative Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Deadline

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay To Produce First Movie With ‘The Whisper Network’; Rainey Qualley, Ryan Hansen, Olivia Sui Among Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and singer Rainey Qualley (Love in the Time of Corona) and Ryan Hansen (Party Down) have been attached to lead roles in the indie music drama The Whisper Network, which is shooting in and around Los Angeles later this year.  Jim Irsay, owner of NFL team the Indianapolis Colts, is producing in his first foray into feature film production. The movie follows a young singer-songwriter who becomes entangled in a toxic relationship with a notorious bad-boy rock star and struggles to break free of his controlling grasp. Qualley will play Astor Grey, the rising musician whose life is thrown into...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadline

Peter Bart: ‘She Said’ Team Should Have Investigated Hiring Oscar-Winning ‘Spotlight’ Writer

Tom McCarthy is a very clever writer who has succeeded in drawing audiences to a difficult genre: thrillers about newspapers. He won an Original Screenplay Oscar for Spotlight, made in 2015, was a riveting movie about how the Boston Globe exposed a cover-up involving a defrocked priest. His new ABC series Alaska Daily focuses on a hot New York journalist (Hilary Swank) who is exiled into covering crime in Anchorage. Related Story Looking For Lessons In The ‘She Said’ Box-Office Beatdown Related Story 'She Said' Global Launch Boosts Former Harvey Weinstein Survivors' Campaign To Stop Misuse Of NDAs As Time's Up UK Gives Backing Related...
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Drops Out Of Anna Politkovskaya Biopic ‘Anna’, Replaced By Naomi Battrick

EXCLUSIVE: House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy has dropped out of feature thriller Anna about fearless Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya due to a scheduling clash, replaced by Naomi Battrick (The Postcard Killings). D’Arcy, who broke out as the older Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, was due to play Politkovskaya’s daughter Vera Politkovskaya in the Cannes Market package which stars two-time BAFTA nominee Maxine Peake (Black Mirror) as lead and is directed by Broadchurch’s James Strong from a screenplay by Eric Poppen. Deadline understands Battrick replaced D’Arcy several weeks ago in the film that was previously titled Mother...
Deadline

Marblemedia & Fae Pictures Set Up Labor Movement Union Drama Series ‘Salt’ From Abdul Malik

Canada’s Marblemedia and LA- and Toronto-based Fae Pictures have teamed to develop political prime-time drama series Salt, from screenwriter Abdul Malik (Transplant). Blown Away producer Marblemedia acquired rights to the project at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival’s Series Accelerator program. Salt follows Mohammad “Mo” Akram, raised by a wealthy and politically influential Muslim family that’s reeling from a scandal that’s decimated the U.S.’s working class. Seeking to make amends for his father’s mistakes, he takes a job as a ‘salt’ — someone who gets a job at a specific workplace with the intention of organizing a union — so he can...
Deadline

Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And Fans

Irena Cara was considered a trailblazer in her career. Best known for her work in “Fame” and “Flashdance,” she was a veteran of Broadway, TV, music and film, and an inspiration to generations who saw a bit of themselves in her performances and aspired to greater things. Some reactions to news of her death: More from DeadlineFreddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85Irene Cara Dies: 'Flashdance' Oscar-Winner & Star Of 'Fame' Was 63Charles Koppelman Dies: Hit-Making Record Executive And Martha Stewart Living Chairman Was 82Best of DeadlineHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery50 Years Of Thanksgiving-Themed TV - Photo GalleryQuentin Tarantino's Career In Directing Film Gallery: From ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ & ‘Kill Bill’ To ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ And More
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Tim Allen Says Jay Leno Is Like ‘Deadpool’ Villain As He Provides Health Update After Garage Burn Accident

Jay Leno suffered burns following an accident with one of his cars and after being released from the hospital, fellow comedian and friend Tim Allen gave an update on his health condition. To promote his new Disney+ movie The Santa Clauses, Allen made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where he talked about Leno. “He’s great. He’s one of those heroes, remember the Deadpool villain who couldn’t feel pain? He’s that guy,” Allen said. The Home Improvement alum said that his car shop is close to where Leno’s shop is at. He had called Leno the day of the accident...
Deadline

Irene Cara Dies: ‘Flashdance’ Oscar-Winner & Star Of ‘Fame’ Was 63

Sad notice on a Thanksgiving weekend. Irene Cara has died at age 63, per her publicist. The Oscar-winning singer was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for starring in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Her cause of death hasn’t yet been divulged. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song for the Flashdance tune “What A Feeling,” and also won two Grammys for a lively chart topper that perfectly captured the underdog journey of the welder-turned-dancer played by Jennifer Beals. Wrote Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose on Twitter, “It is with profound sadness that...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Stephen King Says MyPillow Will “Pretty Soon” Be Twitter’s “Only Advertiser Left” & Elon Musk Reacts

Stephen King is back at calling out Twitter’s new direction as Elon Musk took the reins of the company. This time, the bestselling author made an observation over what advertisers the social media platform would have after many companies paused their spending. “Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow,” King tweeted. Musk saw the tweet and replied, “Oh hi lol.” In a follow-up tweet, Musk said he was “curious” about the quality of MyPillow asking if it is “actually a great pillow.” Not having said enough, Musk then predicted a headline that could’ve been generated following the exchange...
Deadline

‘The Equalizer 3’ Adds Six To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Sony has rounded out its cast for The Equalizer 3, with Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch), Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari), Sonia Ammar (Scream), Daniele Perrone (Baaria), Andrea Scarduzio (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) and Andrea Dodero (Blocco 181) signing on for roles.  The actors join an ensemble led by Denzel Washington which also includes Dakota Fanning, and Gaia Scodellaro, as previously announced. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it’s the third in an action series centered on Washington’s vigilante Robert McCall, from director Antoine Fuqua. The first released in 2014 earned over $194M worldwide, spurring a...
Deadline

Ben Cory Jones Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Cory Jones (Boomerang, Insecure) has signed with APA for representation. Jones is best known for co-producing and writing on various seasons of Issa Rae’s hit HBO comedy series, Insecure. He has also written on shows like Games People Play for BET, Underground for OWN, and Ben Watkins’ Hand of God for Amazon. Jones co-created and executive produced the BET comedy series Boomerang, loosely based on the 90s-era film starring Eddie Murphy and Halle Berry. Berry and Lena Waithe also served as executive producers across the show’s two seasons. In 2013, Jones was selected to participate in the prestigious ABC/Disney Television...
Deadline

Antonio Banderas Reveals The Name Of The Actor He’d Pass The Torch To If ‘Zorro’ Reboot Happened

Antonio Banderas famously portrayed the masked vigilante in 1998’s film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro. Banderas recently opened up about being game for a third installment of the franchise and who he would like to pass on the torch to play the titular character. “Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas told ComicBook of starring in a third film. “Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for...
Deadline

‘Glass Onion’ Composer Nathan Johnson On Childhood Films Made With Cousin Rian: “Hidden In A Drawer And Will Never Be Revealed To The Public” – Crew Call Podcast

While original adult films haven’t been faring well at the box office of late in the shadow of tentpoles, the one week Thanksgiving sneak preview of Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery looks to change the tide in its short run before hitting the service on Dec. 23. On Crew Call today, we talk with filmmaker Rian Johnson’s cousin, Nathan Johnson, who has composed on the former’s entire big screen canon sans Star Wars: The Last Jedi (where he was subbed by, natch, the original franchise composer John Williams). Related Story ‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe &...
COLORADO STATE
Deadline

‘More’: Ana Ortiz To Star In HBO Max Drama Pilot After Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty; Love, Victor) is finalizing a deal to lead the cast of the HBO Max drama pilot More, from Amy Chozick, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Ortiz, who will star alongside Christian Serratos, replaces Veronica Falcón, who originally was tapped for the role. The recasting decision was made after the table read, I hear. Written by journalist Chozick inspired by her reporting, More follows the Lorenz family, a tight-knit clan of seemingly flawless Latinas led by mom/mastermind Leona (Ortiz). The Lorenzes are the Vanderbilts or the Astors of the Instagram era. Drawing some parallels to the Kardashians and their “momager” Kris Jenner, the...
Deadline

‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe & Edward Norton Reveal The Secrets Of The ‘Knives Out’ Franchise & Tease Part 3

Let’s start with The Beatles. At the end of 1968 the Fab Four released The White Album, which would become tabloid-notorious within a year because some hippie cult leader named Charles Manson sent his followers on a killing spree under the guise of the hidden meanings he’d uncovered in their songs. What no one really remembers nowadays, though, is that there was already a track on that album aimed squarely at the kind of weirdos who looked for hidden meanings in Beatles songs. Credited to Lennon-McCartney, the song “Glass Onion” was primarily written by Lennon, as a tease to those looking...
Deadline

‘Downton Abbey’ Star Michelle Dockery To Lead Steven Knight BBC Drama ‘This Town’

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is to lead Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s personal drama This Town for the BBC. Knight’s six-parter is rolling the cameras in Birmingham and has cast a string of other British actors including Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella) and David Dawson (My Policeman). Previously called Two Tone, the show tells the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music, which exploded from the grass roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, uniting black, white and Asian youths. Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios is...
Deadline

Netflix & Paramount+ To Profile ‘Strip Search Caller’ ; TVOKids Spotlights Down Syndrome With Toon Series; ‘One Piece Film Red’ London Takeover — Global Briefs

Netflix & Paramount+ UK To Profile ‘Strip Search Caller’ Netflix and Paramount+ have struck a first of its kind-of-deal over a true crime documentary telling the story of the strip search caller in the U.S. Paramount+ has taken UK rights to Pervert: The Hunt for the Strip Search Caller and Netflix has rest of world on the doc, which it will be calling Don’t Pick Up the Phone. The deal is believed to be the first time two streamers have worked in such a way in the UK and rest of world. The doc tells the shocking story of a hoax caller who targeted fast...
Deadline

‘Searching For Sugar Man’ Producer Passion Pictures & Circus Studios Broaden Partnership & Are Working On ‘Earthworm Jim’ Animated TV Series

EXCLUSIVE: Searching for Sugar Man producer Passion Pictures has broadened its partnership with Paris animation outfit Circus Studios and the pair have been revealed as the producers behind Interplay Entertainment’s Earthworm Jim animated TV series based on the iconic 90’s computer classic. Circus has been working for a number of years with the Marc Bodin-Joyeux-run Passion Paris hub including on three seasons and more than 650 hours of Nickelodeon’s LEGO City Adventures but the deal will see the company work with the wider Passion Pictures outfit and its animation unit, which has been expanding most recently with the signing of two...
Deadline

Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85

Freddie Roman, a Borscht Belt staple whose comedy was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs, has died at 85. He had a heart attack this morning in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter said. Roman had a long career in comedy, a reliable old-time joke-teller who worked countless rooms in Las Vegas and other big cities. He was also part of frequent Comedy Central roasts, taking a few wacks at the likes of Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner and Chevy Chase, among others. Roman grew up in New York...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Deadline

‘Andor’: Tony Gilroy On Cassian’s Season One Finale Ultimatum; Teases Season 2 Filled With Rebel Gangsters & Outliers

Warning: The following interview has spoilers of Andor‘s Season 1 finale “Rix Road” on Disney+ Star Wars creator George Lucas once wrote about “the taxation of trade routes” in the opening prologue of Star Wars – Episode I: The Phantom Menance, and if Disney+’s Star Wars series has given die-hard fans anything, it’s the binary, granular look at how such universe politics come to be. While The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett have been intoxicated by callbacks to legacy characters and all-things atmospheric from Lucas and even Star Wars animation architect Dave Filoni’s imaginings, Gilroy has focused...
Deadline

