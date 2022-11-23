Read full article on original website
College football: No. 21 Oregon State stuns No. 9 Oregon; No. 8 Clemson loses
No. 21 Oregon State took advantage of fourth-quarter mistakes by No. 9 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 win, while South Carolina upset No. 8 Clemson 31-30.
Florida St., Nebraska tussle to end losing skids
A dreary showing at this week’s ESPN Events Invitational will end on a brighter note for either the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Louisville Player Appears to Chuck Water Bottle at Kentucky Fans After Rivalry Game
Cardinals freshman Chris Bell appeared to let his frustration get the best of him following Saturday’s upset loss to the Wildcats.
Arkansas soccer falls to Florida State 1-0 in Elite Eight
Arkansas soccer’s season has ended in the Elite Eight for a second consecutive year after a 1-0 loss to Florida State on Saturday. The No. 1 Seminoles (17-2-3) and No. 3 Razorbacks (13-4-5) were tied for until the 53rd minute when Florida State forward Jenna Nighswonger’s corner kick was unintentionally knocked into the goal by an Arkansas defender. Florida State led the Hogs in total shots (13-11) and shots on goal (9-5) while controlling 54% of the possession during the game. “We are a miss-hit corner kick away from a Final Four. This team overcame a lot this year and went toe to toe with the No. 1 team in the country for 90 mins,” said Arkansas head coach Colby Hale after the game. “I thought our press caused them all sorts of problems. We just couldn’t get the final touch in the box.” As mentioned earlier, this was the second consecutive season to end in the Elite Eight for the Hogs. This was the seventh straight season that Arkansas made the NCAA Tournament, and ninth time in the last ten seasons. All of which was under head coach Colby Hale. List Everything Sam Pittman said after Arkansas fell to Missouri
Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game
Calhoun was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan’s win.
Illinois rips Northwestern, falls short in Big Ten West bid
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Safety Sydney Brown returned a touchdown and an interception for scores and Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-3 rout of Northwestern on Saturday. Brown raced 53 yards for a touchdown after Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman fumbled, then sprinted in for a 39-yard score off an interception, both in the third quarter. Illinois (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) entered with a chance to win the Big Ten West and advance to the conference championship for the first time. However, Purdue defeated Indiana 30-16 to win the division title and will play Michigan at Indianapolis next Saturday. Still, the Illini took a huge step forward under second-year coach Bret Bielema and now look forward to playing in a postseason bowl game... somewhere.
