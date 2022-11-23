Arkansas soccer’s season has ended in the Elite Eight for a second consecutive year after a 1-0 loss to Florida State on Saturday. The No. 1 Seminoles (17-2-3) and No. 3 Razorbacks (13-4-5) were tied for until the 53rd minute when Florida State forward Jenna Nighswonger’s corner kick was unintentionally knocked into the goal by an Arkansas defender. Florida State led the Hogs in total shots (13-11) and shots on goal (9-5) while controlling 54% of the possession during the game. “We are a miss-hit corner kick away from a Final Four. This team overcame a lot this year and went toe to toe with the No. 1 team in the country for 90 mins,” said Arkansas head coach Colby Hale after the game. “I thought our press caused them all sorts of problems. We just couldn’t get the final touch in the box.” As mentioned earlier, this was the second consecutive season to end in the Elite Eight for the Hogs. This was the seventh straight season that Arkansas made the NCAA Tournament, and ninth time in the last ten seasons. All of which was under head coach Colby Hale. List Everything Sam Pittman said after Arkansas fell to Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 56 MINUTES AGO