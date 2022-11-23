Scattered showers, storms for Thanksgiving Day

Clouds stick around through Saturday, temperatures stay on the cool side, we've got a ton of rain coming, and then sunshine returns Sunday into next week with a slow warm up. Those are your holiday weather stories.

Scattered showers will continue to move through the area during the day and increase in coverage overnight into the first half of Thanksgiving. There could even be a crack or two of thunder. The heaviest rainfall totals will be east of I35W. This first wave of rain will move to the east of DFW during the second half of Thanksgiving.

A few scattered showers will continue overnight into early Friday morning and then a large area of very heavy rain will develop to our southwest and move across the area during the day Friday. If you're going to be out shopping, make sure you take your umbrella and slow down! There could be some isolated flooding in areas especially in construction areas and near creeks and streams as well. The bulk of the rain should move out by Saturday morning. As of now, I'm forecasting between two to four inches of rain across the area.

The reason for the drastic change in the forecast?? Well, the track of the upper level low will be diving deeper into west Texas and also slowing down a bit. This will allow precipitation to break out further to our southwest than what I was thinking Tuesday. Either way, this is great news. These rainfall totals will get rid of the deficit we've had pretty much all year long. It may look good on paper at the end of the year, but we all know we suffered two prolonged droughts of over 60 and 30 days over the summer into early fall.

The temperature will hold steady in the 40s and 50s during the rain events and slowly warm into early next week.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 56. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

