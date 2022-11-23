ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police seek persons of interest in shooting of two 15-year-old boys in Detroit [PHOTOS]

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1Xi4_0jLLuvtJ00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate three people who may know something about the shooting of two teenagers in downtown Detroit.

The victims, identified as 15-year-old boys, were wounded but survived when they were shot shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 — one in the area of Michigan Ave. and Griswold, and the other outside Buffalo Wild Wings at 1218 Randolph Street.

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, the shootings happened as a crowd of thousands had descended on Campus Martius Park for the city's annual holiday tree lighting . One teen was shot in the leg, White said. The other, who was shot in neck, was initially listed in critical condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDFRu_0jLLuvtJ00
Person of interest in a shooting. Photo credit Detroit Police

White said that while the two shootings occurred separately, they were connected.

"A bunch of kids hanging out downtown, one group gets into it with another group," the chief said. "It's unfortunate they have to bring guns downtown when we should all be having a good time."

On Wednesday, police released surveilles photos of three people who were seen in area at the time of the incident. Investigators want to speak with the three, calling them "persons of interest" in the case.

Detectives are also asking for tips on a vehicle that was seen in the area (pictured below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WEhv_0jLLuvtJ00
Vehicle seen in area at time of the shooting. Photo credit Detroit Police

Anyone who recognizes these people, or the car, or who has any information about this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up (800-773-2587).

Comments / 3

Bobbie Bam
3d ago

why are 15 yr olds out at 10:00. omg no parent support at all. so 😔 sad

Reply
6
Gender Neutral
3d ago

I thought the city was safer now and shootings were in the down slide. what is going on

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 arrested after family argument leads to shooting, police say

A Thanksgiving Day argument between three sisters over the treatment of their mother ended in gunfire in Warren with one of the sisters in police custody, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. Sterling Heights police responded earlier Thursday to a dispute where members of the family involved were arguing...
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

Eastpointe police search for person of interest in shooting on Tuesday

(CBS DETROIT) - Eastpointe police are seeking 20-year-old Savion Jackson as a person of interest for an assault in the 23000 block of David Avenue.According to police, officers were assisted by St. Clair Shores police in response to shots fired call at about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.Dispatch told the responding officers that two women were fighting in the front yard of the home when a younger Black man emerged from the suspect home and opened fire toward the women and another Black man in the area. One of the women then fled the scene with the shooter. The other man and woman went to a neighbor's home across the street.It was believed that the shooter and woman fled into their house and refused to come out.No one was hurt during this incident.The Macomb County Sheriff's SWAT and Negotiation Team safely cleared the suspect's home, but no one was inside. The handgun possibly used during the incident was recovered along with other related evidence.Anybody with information on this case is urged to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.
EASTPOINTE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Reckless driver arrested in school zone

WYANDOTTE — A woman was tracked down by police officers the morning of Nov. 14 after she drove maniacally through a school zone during drop off time. She reportedly almost struck a school crossing guard, as well.
WYANDOTTE, MI
rolling out

Black mom sentenced in starvation death of 7-week-old son

In September 2022, a Detroit mom was found guilty of second-degree murder in the starvation death of her 7-week-old son, even though the mother had food. On Nov. 23, Hayden was sentenced to 27.5 to 50 years in prison. On Oct. 11, 2020, 29-year-old Shantavia Carolyn-Lalita Hayden brought her son,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on shootings after Detroit tree lighting

Nearly a week after a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit happened just blocks away from the city's annual tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius, police are looking for people who may have been near that area at the same time and have information. The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday...
DETROIT, MI
KOLD-TV

Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox2detroit.com

No charges against Detroit police who killed Porter Burks

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that charges will not be filed against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed Porter Burks. The 20-year-old was armed with a knife and in the middle of a mental health crisis when he began running toward officers and was shot.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy