Nikola Jokic's return like riding a bike despite Nuggets loss to Detroit Pistons

DENVER – Unfortunately for Peloton, Nikola Jokic doesn’t do much, if any, advertising in the United States.

The back-to-back Most Valuable Player gave something of an endorsement to the at-home exercise bike after posting 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in Tuesday’s loss to the Pistons. He missed the previous three games in the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

“I think I’m going to buy it. I think (wife) Natalija wants to have it,” Jokic said, adding his wife was also a fan of the product that became increasingly popular during the pandemic.

“I think it’s a good thing to have, especially in this kind of situation. Like if you don’t want to come in (to the gym), just do some little bit at home. I think that’s great.”

He admitted to a small amount of fatigue, but he looked sharp throughout. He dove on the floor for a loose ball early. In the final seconds, he came up with the plan to get the Nuggets on final look. After Jamal Murray made the first of his two free throws with 3.4 seconds left, Murray intentionally missed the second with a line drive to the right side of the rim. The ball careened to the right side where Aaron Gordon crashed the glass from his position beyond the 3-point line. Gordon grabbed the rebound near the baseline and got a shot off.

“That was Joker’s idea,” Gordon said.

“'Jok' played phenomenal. He didn’t even miss a step.”

After first crediting Spurs coach Gregg Popovich with the idea, Jokic said he actually didn’t know the source. The Nuggets didn’t have a timeout to discuss it, but Denver’s star made sure they had something in place.

“I just had it in my mind,” Jokic said. “I don’t know where I saw it.”

Jokic said he got to the arena Tuesday at his regular time after testing out of the league’s protocols. Prior to tipoff, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he wasn’t sure if Jokic would play.

“If Nikola tells me he feels good, I’m going to play him,” Malone said afterward. “I’m not going to shut down the MVP. He knows his body better than I do.”

Rest came in the form of video games, while the physical maintenance came on the saddle. The Nuggets sent the popular and pricey piece of exercise equipment to his house where he isolated.

“My family wasn’t here, because I didn’t want to affect them,” Jokic said.

“I was king in the castle.”

Denver's king on the court didn’t commit to playing Wednesday in Oklahoma City. He said he wanted to play Tuesday and see how he felt. Jokic played nearly 37 minutes against the Pistons. If he is able to play the back-to-back right after exiting the health and safety protocols, that might be enough of an endorsement.

“I just felt like I didn’t play for a while, if that makes any sense. I didn’t move my body that much, because I was sitting (for) five days in my room,” Jokic said. “I was doing a little Peloton, and that’s it.”