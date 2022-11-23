Read full article on original website
Logistics Company Purolator Partners With Best Buy
Purolator Inc, an integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada, has partnered with Best Buy Co Inc BBY to enhance its services to customers this holiday season. This arrangement allows Purolator customers to drop off and pick up packages at 101 Best Buy stores across Canada. And while...
Retailers See 5% Increase in Black Friday Orders Despite Growing Pressures of Inflation, According to Bluecore
The Retail Marketing Platform Reports that Repeat Shoppers Account for More Purchases (63%) Than First-Time Buyers (37%) as Retailers Focus on Bringing Back Shoppers They Identified and Engaged Earlier in the Year. Despite Black Friday promotions beginning earlier than ever this year, retailers saw an 11% increase in day-of Black...
Yandex N.V. Provides Strategic Update on Potential Changes to the Group's Corporate Structure
AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Yandex N.V., the Dutch parent company of the Yandex group, announced today that its Board of Directors has commenced a strategic process to review options to restructure the group's ownership and governance in light of the current geopolitical environment, with a view to ensuring the sustainable development and success of the group's diverse portfolio of businesses over the longer term.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Tesla Stock Lifts Off, Lucid's 'Ready To Delivery' Offer, Rivian Worker Safety Complaint And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks had another down week, despite the broader market reversing course amid hopes of the Federal Reserve relenting from an extremely hawkish stance. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA bucked the downtrend, thanks to some bullish analysts’ comments. Now, here are the key events that happened in the...
Group 1 Automotive: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Scotia Global Asset Management announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Scotia ETFs
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that the below Scotia ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange are not expected to pay year-end reinvested distributions for the 2022 tax year, based on estimates as of October 31, 2022. Scotia ETF name. Ticker. symbol. Scotia Canadian...
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
CLASS ACTION UPDATE: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ, CORZW)
Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Law office of Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the deadline to file regarding claims against Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") CORZ CORZW for possible breaches of Federal Securities law. Core Scientific is a blockchain computing data center provider and digital asset mining company.
Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.
Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3. Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect...
Discover Financial Services Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DFS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") DFS.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. ("Xtant") XTNT on behalf of the Company's investors. Since July 2021, shares of Xtant's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of $2.00 per share to...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Element Solutions Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Element Solutions ESI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share. On Wednesday, Element Solutions will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 8 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Minetech Records 32% Increase in Revenue for 2Q
Company's loss before tax continues to narrow on higher revenue contribution from civil engineering and manufacturing divisions. KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer Minetech Resources Berhad today reported that the Company recorded a 31.9% rise in revenue to RM26.9 million for the second quarter ended 30 September 2022 (2Q FY2023) compared with RM20.4 million in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (2Q FY2022).
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Global Tech Industries Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years
Global Tech Industries Gr GTII has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 113.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 122.3%. Currently, Global Tech Industries Gr has a market capitalization of $591.66 million. Buying $1000 In GTII: If an investor had bought $1000 of...
Buying This Tesla Call Option On Tuesday Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Tesla Inc TSLA shares closed 7.82% higher on Wednesday after Citi analyst Itay Michaeli upgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell’ with a price target of $176, up from $141.33. However, prior to the news, the stock was languishing below the $170 mark. What Happened: As...
