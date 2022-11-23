ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Logistics Company Purolator Partners With Best Buy

Purolator Inc, an integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada, has partnered with Best Buy Co Inc BBY to enhance its services to customers this holiday season. This arrangement allows Purolator customers to drop off and pick up packages at 101 Best Buy stores across Canada. And while...
Benzinga

Yandex N.V. Provides Strategic Update on Potential Changes to the Group's Corporate Structure

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Yandex N.V., the Dutch parent company of the Yandex group, announced today that its Board of Directors has commenced a strategic process to review options to restructure the group's ownership and governance in light of the current geopolitical environment, with a view to ensuring the sustainable development and success of the group's diverse portfolio of businesses over the longer term.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga

Group 1 Automotive: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Benzinga

CLASS ACTION UPDATE: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ, CORZW)

Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Law office of Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the deadline to file regarding claims against Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") CORZ CORZW for possible breaches of Federal Securities law. Core Scientific is a blockchain computing data center provider and digital asset mining company.
Benzinga

Discover Financial Services Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DFS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") DFS.
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Element Solutions Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Element Solutions ESI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share. On Wednesday, Element Solutions will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 8 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Minetech Records 32% Increase in Revenue for 2Q

Company's loss before tax continues to narrow on higher revenue contribution from civil engineering and manufacturing divisions. KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer Minetech Resources Berhad today reported that the Company recorded a 31.9% rise in revenue to RM26.9 million for the second quarter ended 30 September 2022 (2Q FY2023) compared with RM20.4 million in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (2Q FY2022).

