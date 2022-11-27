Best Black Friday Deals on Gaming Laptops

The annual holiday shopping season is here, with Black Friday leading the charge. Of course, deals are hitting hard before the biggest deals day of the year has arrived, with deals on gaming laptops at every price point, from budget laptops with RTX 3050 Tis to powerful beasts with the top-end components from Nvidia, AMD and Intel.



Gigabyte Gaming Laptop with RTX 3060 Is $649 on Sale

Gigabyte A5 K1 now $649 at Newegg with promo code ZIP 11 (was $1,199)

Usually, a gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 gaming laptop will go for well over $1,000. Sometimes $1,500. But the Gigabyte A5 K1 is just $649 at Newegg with the promo code ZIP11 at checkout.



It previously retailed for $1,199, and the regular sale price is $719. But that promo code gets you to the low $649 price.



The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H isn't the newest CPU, though 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD are some pretty decent specs for the price. The 1080p display has a 144 Hz refresh rate, and the RTX 3060 should be able to push lower-end games to take advantage of it.

MSI GE66 Raider $200 Off at Newegg

MSI GE66 Raider now $2,499 at Newegg (was $2,699)

The MSI GE66 Raider, a smaller variant of our favorite gaming laptop, the GE76 Raider , is on sale over at Newegg. You have to put it in your cart to see the price, but we'll tell you here: it's $2,499, cutting $200 off the regular price.



Newegg's sale configuration combines an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, which is plenty of power for high performance gameplay. It's also packing 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.



Notably, the listing says it's running Windows 10 out of the box. That might be great for purists, though it should upgrade to Windows 1 no problem.



The 15.6-inch touchscreen doesn't have a resolution listed, so we presume its 1080p (a separate 4K option does specify) and goes up to 165 Hz.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is $599.99 on Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is $599.99 at Amazon (was $899.99)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 , one of the best gaming laptops under $1,000 , is on sale at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.



It's not the same configuration we tested. This one has an AMD Ryzen 5-6600H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, a 120 Hz, 1080p display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Ours had a an Intel Core i5-12500H and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, but the specs were otherwise similar.



We liked the laptop for its modern styling, surprisingly decent speakers and, of course, its low price. Considering the sale you may want to consider upgrading the RAM and adding more storage when you need it.



Amazon's sale also includes three free months of Xbox Game Pass.

Razer Drops the Blade 14 to $1,999.99

Razer Blade 14 is $1,999.99 at Amazon (was $2,799.99)

Razer's AMD-based gaming laptop, the Blade 14, is on a nice sale at many stores, including Amazon , Best Buy , Newegg and B&H .



This configuration has an AMD Ryzen 5900HX and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, as well as a 2560 x 1440, 165 Hz display. We reviewed a very similar configuration -- albeit with an RTX 3070 Ti.



We liked how thin and lightweight the laptop was, and the 1440p display was crisp and colorful. It also happens to charge over USB Type-C, though you'll want the proprietary connector for gaming.





This cheap HP gaming laptop dropped below $500

HP Victus 15 is $479.99 at Best Buy (was $799.99)

The HP Victus 15 is one of the best gaming laptops under $1,000 because it starts at rock-bottom prices for budget buyers. For Black Friday, it's under just $379.99 at Best Buy, dropping from a listed $800 price tag.



This should make the Victus especially attractive to the most budget-conscious buyers. It also happens to be the exact configuration we reviewed back in August. The GTX 1650 wasn't exactly powerful when we tested this laptop, but if you're willing to turn some settings down you'll get most games to play.



This sale configuration also includes an Intel Core i5-12450H, which we found to be strong for productivity work on the side. There's also 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 1080p display supports a 144 Hz refresh rate.



Our review unit had single-channel RAM, though, so you may want to consider upgrading that down the line.

Big PC Game Sales are on!

If you're buying a new gaming laptop, you'll also want to set aside some cash to buy new games.



It just so happens that there are two big PC gaming sales going on right now.



First, there's the Steam Autumn Sale , which started yesterday and runs through Nov. 29 at 10 a..m PT.



But there's also the E pic Games Black Friday Sale , with games discounted up to 75%. That too, ends Nov. 29.



Some deals, like Cyberpunk 2077 for $29.99 and Spider-Man: Remastered for $44.99 can be found on both platforms, though there are some exclusives, so be sure to check them both!





Aorus RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop Dives to Just $1,156 at Newegg

As should be obvious to anyone without unlimited funds, a $1,000 price cut can make a big difference in how appealing a product is. That's the case with Gigabyte's Aorus 15 RTX 3070 Ti-equipped XE4 gaming laptop, which was $2,299 and is now on sale at Newegg for just $1,156 (with promo code ZIP11).



Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE4: now $1156 at Newegg With Code ZIP11 (was $2299)

This powerful 15-inch gaming laptop features a Core i7 12700H CPU, Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti (130W) graphics, 16GB of DDR5, a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, and a 1440p, 165Hz IPS display. View Deal

We tested the larger 17-inch model in the same laptop line back in February and weren't exactly thrilled with it (giving it 3.5 stars). But at the time that model with the same GPU and CPU as the model that's now on sale (with older DDR4 RAM) was $2,450.

We found the speakers lacking and the display not very bright. And we would not be surprised if those downsides carry over to the smaller 15-inch model now on sale. But the performance was good, and the 15-incher should perform similarly since it has the same core components -- although gaming might be a bit slower due to the smaller chassis.

If you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop without stepping up to something larger and much more expensive, the Aorus 15 XE4 will be a tough falcon to catch at $1,156 after Newegg's ZAP11 promo code.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060: Was $1,399, now $899 (save $500)

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a slim 14-inch laptop that's great for gaming on the go. This laptop comes armed with a Ryzen 7 5800HS processor under the hood, with eight cores and 16 threads that operate up to 4.4 GHz during intense work.



The CPU pushes the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which in turn drives the LED-lit 144Hz 1080p display. By default, the laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD. The laptop also comes with a customizable LED panel that adorns the top of the lid. You can see this in action in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review , though it is noteworthy that the model we tested comes with a different CPU and GPU than this deal.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Drops $500 on Black Friday

The last-gen version of the Acer Predator Helios 300 is a whopping $500 off at B&H . For that price, you get an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, an RTX 3050 Ti, 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM.



It's not impossible to find 12th Gen Intel laptops at this price, but this deal lets you get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which aren't always guaranteed.



The display here is a 1080p, 144 Hz screen, which should be more than enough for the RTX 3050 Ti. There's also a four-one RGB keyboard for those who like a bit of a light show.

Our favorite high-end gaming laptop is on sale at Newegg

The MSI Raider series has often been found atop our list of the best gaming laptops . For Black Friday, a last-gen version is on sale at Newegg for $1,399 . It has an 11th Gen Intel chip, which isn't the newest, but it's a great price to get 32GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB NVMe SSD.



The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 should play most games at high settings, and should support lower-end titles and esports on the 360 Hz, 1080p screen.



For those who are into RGB lighting, the Raider has a big, bright RGB Light bar that wraps under the keyboard, you can't miss it, and it sure makes a statement.





Alienware x14 Falls $600 on Black Friday

Best Buy has the Alienware x14 on sale for $1,299.99 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. That's almost the exact model we reviewed earlier this year , except our review unit had more storage (and was even more expensive).



We liked how solid this portable, 14-inch design was. We also appreciated that it was able to charge over standard USB Type-C connection, rather than a proprietary barrel connector.



We got pretty decent performance out of the Alienware for the specs. Its design makes it really easy to carry around, particularly for a gaming laptop. Some people might not like the very small wrist-rest, but at this price they may be willing to overlook that.

An RTX 3060 laptop falls below $1,000

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 has fallen below $1,000 on Black Friday. B&H has the laptop for $969 with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.



This model is a slightly older version of the TUF Gaming F15 we reviewed this year , which had a 12th Gen processor.



This sale configuration also includes a 1080p, 144 Hz display, DTS speakers and an RGB keyboard (what gaming laptop would be seen without one?).

Abduct This RTX 3060-powered, Alienware m15 Laptop for $1,199

Alienware m15 R7 with RTX 3060: now $1,199 at Dell (was $1,699)

Alienware laptops are known for their excellent build quality, strong performance and attractive, extraterrestrial-inspired aesthetic. And just like you won't normally find a Lexus car selling for less than $40,000 because Toyota has its mainstream Toyota brand for that, Dell rarely sells Alienware laptops for less than $1,500.

However, it's Black Friday deals season so we've seeing some great savings on Alienware laptops. Now, you can get an Alienware m15 R7 with RTX 3060 graphics, a Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and a 165 Hz, 1080p display for $1,199 . You'd normally pay $1,699 for this configuration.

We published a review of the Alienware m15 R7 , this exact configuration in fact, and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its attractive design, excellent battery life and solid performance.

Most gaming laptops can't even crack 6 hours of endurance. But on our battery test, which involves continuous surfing over Wi-Fi with the screen set to 150 nits, the Alienware m15 R7 lasted nearly 9 hours.

The 15-inch, 165 Hz display was fairly bright on our tests. registering 289 nits no our light meter. It also reproduced a strong 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut.

With the RTX 3060 graphics card, this configuration of the Alienware m15 R7 offers smooth frame rates even on demanding games. When playing Red Dead Redemption at Very High settings, the laptop achieved a very strong 60 fps.

So you're getting a really good mid-range gaming experience in a premium laptop that's going for $1,199 right now . If this isn't the Alienware you're looking for, check out our list of the best Dell and Alienware deals .

Acer's Predator Helios 300 144Hz RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop Now $999 at Adorama

Acer's Predator Helios 300 144Hz RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop Now $999 at Adorama (was $1,429)

If you're looking for a gaming laptop with good specs and is an excellent value, then the Acer Predator Helios 300 should be on your radar. Adorama currently lists the Predator Helios 300 at $999 , representing a 30 percent discount from its regular price of $1,429.

The Predator Hello 300 (PH315-54-714U) comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate to satisfy your gaming endeavors. A discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU is backing that display, while an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H is running the show. The processor is paired with 16GB of RAM, while a 512GB SSD takes care of primary storage. However, the Predator Helios 300 has a trick up its sleeve with an internal 1TB HDD (7200 rpm) to handle your extended storage needs.

Regarding connectivity, you'll find Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A) ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) port, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) port.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop Falls to $1,450

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop Now $1,450 at Lenovo with coupons HOLIDAYSURPRISE and BLACKFRIDAYGAME (was $2,430)

Lenovo is bringing out the Black Friday big guns with a killer deal on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 gaming laptop. The laptop is priced at just $1,450 after two coupons apply automatically at checkout: HOLIDAYSURPRISE and BLACKFRIDAYGAME .

The Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 starts things off with a potent AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor (8 cores, 16 threads, 4.7 GHz max boost clock) backed by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti discrete GPU.

Regarding onboard memory and storage, the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 takes what we usually find in gaming laptops in this price range and doubles it. That means we have 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory (2 x 16GB) and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Regarding the display, Lenovo outfits the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 with a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 500 nits maximum brightness. Lenovo also indicates that the laptop supports HDR400 and 100 percent of the sRGB color space.

Other features include a 4-zone RGB keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 support. Physical ports are plentiful, as you'll find HDMI 2,1, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A) ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) ports and a headphone/microphone jack. Needless to say, there should be plenty of connectivity to hook up all of your favorite peripherals without needing a hub.

MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop Drops to $1099

MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop: now $1099 at Amazon (was $1599)

This gaming laptop from MSI has dropped to its lowest price yet. Under the hood, you'll find an Intel Core i7-12700H processor capable of reaching 4.7 GHz. For graphics, it uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU which outputs to a 15.6-inch IPS display with an FHD resolution (1920 x 1080px) and 144 Hz refresh rate. It comes with 16 GB of DDR4-3200 via two 8 GB modules.

This edition of the MSI Pulse GL66 comes with a 512GB NVMe SSD. It's got single-zone RGB LEDs beneath the keyboard. There are two integrated 2-Watt speakers, an HDMI port and 4 USB ports. It's supported by Amazon's 30-day return policy and a 1-year warranty from MSI.

Asus's ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop is a Must Buy at $1,099

Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop Now $1,099 at Best Buy (was $1,699)

As Cyber Monday approaches, gaming laptop deals are starting to heat up. Such is the case with the Asus ROG Strix G15 that we r ecently reviewed . This gaming laptop offers a lot of bang for the buck at its $1,699 MSRP, but Best Buy offers an even sweeter deal today at just $1,099.99 .

The ROG Strix G15 is an AMB Advantage Edition laptop because it includes a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and a Radeon RX 6800M discrete GPU. In addition, this configuration features a higher resolution QHD (2560 x 1440) 165 Hz display versus the FHD (1920 x 1080) 300 Hz display that we tested. However, all other specs are the same, including the 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

We came away impressed with the overall performance of the ROG Strix G15 and its ability to stay relatively cool under pressure. As our Andrew Freedman wrote in his review , "The ROG Strix G15's combination of the AMD Ryzen 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M, as well as other technologies that take advantage of them, make a potent, thin gaming machine. Powerful Dolby Atmos speakers and long battery life when you aren't gaming are nice bonuses."

The OG Strix G15 surpassed 10 hours in our battery life benchmark, which was over four hours longer than the next-closest competition. Its productivity performance was also competitive in this sector, although the performance from the SSD could be better. Unfortunately, we can't directly compare the 165 Hz QHD display panel in the configuration that Best Buy is selling, as our test unit came with the 300 Hz FHD panel.

Asus has packed a lot of excellent hardware into the ROG Strix G15's 5.29-pound frame, and with a price tag of just $1,099 as of this writing, it's an excellent buy.