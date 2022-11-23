Dickson drag performers, LGBTQ group decry Colorado shooting. Vigil planned Saturday

Dutch Bryant was horrified by the Colorado Springs shooting last weekend.

But not completely shocked.

In August, Bryant was concerned about violence for the drag show he organized in Dickson.

“Many people asked me about the safety and security aspects of House of Drag,” Bryant said. “People are afraid of what they don’t know and react sometimes violently, unfortunately. We definitely understood that potential.”

Bryant is a member of the Dickson Love Initiative LGBT+ group. Members felt it was important to show unity and support. They organized a Downtown Dickson vigil Saturday night for the five victims of the at Club Q shooting in Colorado. A drag show was taking place when the gunman opened fire.

“The victims of this hateful attack were doing what we all will be doing in the coming days and months; enjoying time with family and friends, celebrating, and having fun,” said Lydia Hooper, the group president. “They were in a space where they felt loved and welcomed and that was taken away forever within a few quick minutes."

Hooper said the Dickson LGBTQ community was “devastated” to wake up to the news Sunday morning. In addition to the five people killed, another 22 were shot.

She said the Dickson community decided to support each other and the wider LGBTQ community, and also honor the victims: Daniel Davis Aston, 28; Derrick Rump, 38; Kelly Loving, 40; Ashley Paugh, 35; and Raymond Green Vance, 22.

'Drag is a performance art'

Bryant said the House of Drag shows have remained popular without incident – though they’ve received some social media messages and phone calls voicing displeasure.

The shows have had plain clothes, armed security on site, Bryant said.

“Drag is a performance art, people love it,” Bryant said. “Times are dangerous for everyone but especially those within the LGBTQ community.”

Bryant pointed to a proposed bill introduced by state Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, as another way the LGBTQ community is being denounced.

The bill, if passed, would create “an offense for a person who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”

Bryant said the mentality of the bill is “painting a picture that gay or trans people aren’t human, they are criminals.”

“These venues are to be a safe place for queer individuals and their allies. Many of these establishments offer a sense of belonging to patrons, a sense of family,” Bryant said. “Violent acts like this shooting have forever changed the climate of these venues and shows.”

The Dickson Love Initiative LGBT+ group vigil is Saturday 6 p.m. at Tom Waychoff Memorial Park at the corner of Main and College streets in Downtown Dickson.

“Our hope is to bring us all together in a space where we can just be there for each other,” Hooper said. “This time of year is hard for so many people as it is and creating spaces to come together helps us realize we’re not alone.

Vigil remembering Colorado Springs victims

What : Dickson Love Initiative LGBT+ group vigil

When : Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where : Tom Waychoff Memorial Park at the corner of Main and College streets in Downtown Dickson

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dickson drag performers, LGBTQ group decry Colorado shooting. Vigil planned Saturday