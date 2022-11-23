Fire near Auburn believed to have been set to cover up murder

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives are seeking information from the public related to a homicide and arson investigation after human remains were found in the aftermath of a fire near Auburn last week, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Nov. 17 at around 1:30 a.m., deputies and the sheriff’s office’s Fire Investigators Unit responded to a travel trailer that was burning in the 30800 block of Military Road South. The property that the trailer was on is in unincorporated King County.

Once the flames were put out, human remains were discovered in the fire debris.

Initially, the incident was under investigation as a suspicious death. Investigators now believe the victim was killed in the trailer and the fire was set immediately after to destroy evidence and cover up the crime.

“There may be a cash award of up to $10K available to community members for info that may lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the crimes,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Anyone with possible information is asked to call 206-296-3311 and reference case #C22038270.

