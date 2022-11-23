ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Record turnout at 2022 Greensburg Turkey Trot

A record number of people woke up early Thursday to race in this year’s Greensburg Turkey Trot and raise money for charities. About 2,300 people participated in the 5K, race officials said. In recent years, the race typically has drawn between 1,500 and 2,000 participants. Runners and walkers, often...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thousands of runners wake up early for turkey trots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 8,000 runners and walkers woke up early for turkey trots across the region on Thursday. P3R says 6,000 participants from 40 different states and two countries ranging from six months to 86 years old laced up to help raise money for the YMCA and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Pittsburgh's YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot.In Westmoreland County, turkey trotters got out bright and early for the Greensburg Run. The race attracted more than 2,000 people. Since the trot started, it has raised more than $650,000 for local charities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Uniontown Turkey Trot tradition continues on Thanksgiving

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Hundreds of people braved the chilly temperatures on Thanksgiving morning and took part in the annual Turkey Trot in Uniontown, Fayette County. The race began at 8:30 a.m. outside the Salvation Army worship and service center on West Fayette Street. Organizers say the event brings in...
UNIONTOWN, PA
butlerradio.com

Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday

Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County Christmas display vandalized again, causes hundreds of dollars in damage

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A popular Beaver County holiday display has been vandalized for the second time this week. “Be a man. This is childish,” said Emmett Santillo. Santillo has been putting up the massive light display since 1994 and has over 200,000 lights and 400 decorations. He says on Wednesday, in the veil of night, someone came into his yard and cut the wires off several displays.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL 4A football championship breakdown: Aliquippa vs. Central Valley

Aliquippa (11-0) Player to watch: Donovan Walker. Walker showed his big-play ability with a 92-yard touchdown catch when Aliquippa and Central Valley met in Week 9. He has a team-high 32 catches for 584 yards and six touchdowns, but also leads the Quips in interceptions with five. His list of Division I offers includes Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Ohio and others.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
INDIANA, PA
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL 3A football championship breakdown: Belle Vernon vs. Avonworth

Belle Vernon (9-2) Player to watch: Quinton Martin. Martin is the state’s top-ranked college prospect in the 2024 graduating class, according to Rivals.com. The defensive back and running back lists 20 FBS offers, including Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia, along with Ohio State, Florida State, Texas, Tennessee and others. He scored twice last week in the semifinals on a 45-yard catch and a 26-yard run.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH, PA

