Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
No sleeping in for Bethel Park Turkey Trot participants
Not everyone sleeps in on holidays. Well before the sun rose Thanksgiving morning, volunteers started gathering around the Clifton Road entrance to the Montour Trail in Bethel Park, ready to help prepare for hundreds of fellow early risers. At 7:30, they were off and running. Or walking. Or watching and...
Record turnout at 2022 Greensburg Turkey Trot
A record number of people woke up early Thursday to race in this year’s Greensburg Turkey Trot and raise money for charities. About 2,300 people participated in the 5K, race officials said. In recent years, the race typically has drawn between 1,500 and 2,000 participants. Runners and walkers, often...
Thousands of runners wake up early for turkey trots
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 8,000 runners and walkers woke up early for turkey trots across the region on Thursday. P3R says 6,000 participants from 40 different states and two countries ranging from six months to 86 years old laced up to help raise money for the YMCA and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Pittsburgh's YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot.In Westmoreland County, turkey trotters got out bright and early for the Greensburg Run. The race attracted more than 2,000 people. Since the trot started, it has raised more than $650,000 for local charities.
Family of local 5-year-old boy in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh asks public to send him cards
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A routine surgery led to complications for 5-year-old Conor Watson, keeping him in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for the last 38 days. According to Watson’s mother, Amanda, he was born with a congenital heart defect and is currently recovering from his third open-heart surgery.
wtae.com
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
wtae.com
Uniontown Turkey Trot tradition continues on Thanksgiving
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Hundreds of people braved the chilly temperatures on Thanksgiving morning and took part in the annual Turkey Trot in Uniontown, Fayette County. The race began at 8:30 a.m. outside the Salvation Army worship and service center on West Fayette Street. Organizers say the event brings in...
Giving thanks: Pittsburgh hospital welcomes newborns around holiday
PITTSBURGH — West Penn Hospital celebrated the births of several newborns around the Thanksgiving holiday. The hospital posted photos of the babies wearing knitted turkey hats on their Facebook page. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Aliquippa rolls past Central Valley to capture 19th WPIAL football title
Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes landed in the end zone after leaping headfirst over his linemen, but the running back was quickly airborne again when guard Neco Eberhardt celebrated by lifting the sophomore off his feet. The big men upfront did a lot of heavy lifting Friday night in a championship...
Hundreds of volunteers team up at Light of Life Rescue Mission to serve meals on Thanksgiving
PITTSBURGH — On Thanksgiving, hundreds of volunteers teamed up at the Light of Life rescue mission to serve up meals for community members in need. “They are so appreciative. I hear ‘thank you, thank you, thank you so much,’ all the time,” said volunteer Kaye Cunningham.
beavercountyradio.com
Link For WPIAL 2A Championship: Steel Valley vs. Beaver Falls; 11/25/22 at 1:30 PM
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey have the call from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh of this 2022 WPIAL Class 2A Championship high school football playoff game as the Tigers battle the Ironmen. If you can’t tune into the game you can...
Students at Beaver High School give back to community during Day of Giving
BEAVER, Pa. — The spirits are high for the holiday season inside Beaver High School. “The Day of Giving is a district-wide event, and on this day all Beaver kids spend it giving back to our community,” said Gary Liu, a senior at Beaver High School. That’s over...
butlerradio.com
Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday
Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
Beaver County Christmas display vandalized again, causes hundreds of dollars in damage
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A popular Beaver County holiday display has been vandalized for the second time this week. “Be a man. This is childish,” said Emmett Santillo. Santillo has been putting up the massive light display since 1994 and has over 200,000 lights and 400 decorations. He says on Wednesday, in the veil of night, someone came into his yard and cut the wires off several displays.
2022 WPIAL 4A football championship breakdown: Aliquippa vs. Central Valley
Aliquippa (11-0) Player to watch: Donovan Walker. Walker showed his big-play ability with a 92-yard touchdown catch when Aliquippa and Central Valley met in Week 9. He has a team-high 32 catches for 584 yards and six touchdowns, but also leads the Quips in interceptions with five. His list of Division I offers includes Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Ohio and others.
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
Christmas themed bar set to open Friday night in downtown Pittsburgh after delay
PITTSBURGH — The grand opening of the Miracle bar along Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh is Friday night. The pop-up holiday bar was supposed to open a few days ago on Wednesday, but a fire marshal ordered them to tone down the decorations. “Wednesday was definitely disappointing. We found...
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County
DUNLEVY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a hoarded house in Washington County. According to the Charleroi Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Church Street in Dunlevy Borough at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. The fire was originally reported as a...
2022 WPIAL 3A football championship breakdown: Belle Vernon vs. Avonworth
Belle Vernon (9-2) Player to watch: Quinton Martin. Martin is the state’s top-ranked college prospect in the 2024 graduating class, according to Rivals.com. The defensive back and running back lists 20 FBS offers, including Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia, along with Ohio State, Florida State, Texas, Tennessee and others. He scored twice last week in the semifinals on a 45-yard catch and a 26-yard run.
2 teens shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood Thanksgiving night
PITTSBURGH — Two teenagers were shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood on Thanksgiving night. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the scene in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue at 8:41 p.m. Responding officers found the first victim with gunshot wounds to the...
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
Comments / 0