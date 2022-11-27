ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Week 12: Ravens Vs. Jaguars Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
 3 days ago

The Ravens have traditionally had a tough time with the Jaguars and this game likely won't be much different.

Week 12 Ravens (7-3) at Jaguars (3-7)

Spread

Ravens are favored by 5.5 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

National Radio: Compass Media Networks

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports)

Stream: Fubo TV

Series History

The Ravens are 10-12 in regular season play against Jacksonville, including 3-7 as the road team. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 vs. the Jaguars, posting a 1-2 mark on the road — one of those games was in London in 2017, when the Ravens lost 44-7. Baltimore last played in Jacksonville in 2016, winning 19-17.

By The Numbers

12 – Consecutive games the Ravens have forced at least one turnover (dating back to last season), marking the NFL's longest active streak.

Notable

Kicker Justin Tucker (1,446) needs 12 points this season to eclipse Stephen Gostkowski (1,457) for the most points by a player in the first 11 years of a career in NFL history.

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 13; Total Defense: 15

Jaguars: Total Offense: 9; Total Defense: 23

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens' offense stalled last week against the Carolina Panthers, scoring a season-low for points in the 13-3 victory. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was inconsistent and was hampered by several drops by his wide receivers. Jackson completed 24 of 33 passes for 209 yards with an interception (76.5 QBR). He also ran for 31 yards and 11 carries with a touchdown.

Jacksonville's front seven is more talented than Carolina's. The Jaguars are able to generate a consistent pressure rate with edge rusher Josh Allen, who has three sacks. Defensive end Dawuane Smoot leads the team with five sacks. Consequently, Jackson will have to get rid of the ball quicker. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out.

Baltimore could have Gus Edwards back in the lineup, which would be a boost to a running game already ranked second in the NFL with 162.8 yards per game. The Jaguars have been mostly stout defending the run and linebacker Foye Oluokun leads the team with a stunning 95 tackles. The Jaguars are allowing 20.5 points per game, tied for 14th in the NFL.

Defense

The Jaguars will attack the Ravens with their ground attack led by Travis Etienne who has 725 yards rushing and is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. The Ravens have been solid against the run and they will try to take away this part of Jacksonville's game to make Trevor Lawrence beat them through the air.

Baltimore’s defense has been at its best during the recent four-game winning streak, allowing 14.5 points a game.

The addition of Roquan Smith has been huge for the Ravens. He flies to the ball and is a tone-setter. The Ravens have also been better at creating turnovers this season and are second in the NFL with 11 takeaways.

Lawrence has a solid group of receivers with Christian Kirk (679 yards and seven touchdowns) and Zay Jones (417). Communication will be key for the Ravens, who could be without rookie safety Kyle Hamilton (knee). Overall, the Jaguars are ranked ninth in the NFL with 362.2 total yards per game.

Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell returns to Jacksonville for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to Baltimore in 2020.

Prediction

The Ravens have traditionally had a tough time with the Jaguars and this game likely won't be much different. Jacksonville plays hard and their front seven will give the Ravens a challenge. However, Baltimore has more depth and will outlast Jacksonville on the road.

Ravens 17, Jaguars 13

Month of December Has Been Kind to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens like to finish strong and are one of the NFL's most dominant teams in the month of December. Baltimore is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the third-best winning percentage in December, according to BetMaryland.com. "Last season, in particular, the Ravens entered December...
BALTIMORE, MD
