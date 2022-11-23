Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
Injury Report: Vols Without Key Offensive Weapon, Veteran DB Against Vanderbilt
No. 10 Tennessee will look to bounce back tonight against Vanderbilt tonight, but the Vols will be without several key weapons in the regular season finale. Hendon Hooker (Out)-The Vols starting QB left last week’s contest against South Carolina with an ACL injury that has ended his 2022 ...
Impact Report: Vols Land Elite Defensive Lineman in Hobbs
Moments ago, in front of friends and family, elite Jay M. Robinson High School (N.C.) defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to the Vols over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio State. We take a look at what Hobbs brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. ...
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Highly Touted Defensive Lineman Commits To Tennessee
Highly touted defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs committed to Tennessee over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State on Instagram Friday afternoon. Hobbs is a top 100 national recruit and the top recruit left on Tennessee’s recruiting board in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Earning a commitment for the Concord, North Carolina native over two SEC rivals is a major win for Josh Heupel and his staff. While Hobbs chose between six schools, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were Tennessee’s top competition.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
CBS Sports
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at FirstBank Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense. The Volunteers...
Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee
Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
247Sports
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over Kansas
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 3 Kansas on Friday night to win this Thanksgiving's Battle 4 Atlantis. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the play of the Vols following the big win. On the defensive performance:
Report details former Tennessee football coach's recruiting violations
Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt allegedly used a Chick-fil-A bag to surreptitiously hand cash to the mother of one of his players in late 2020, according to NCAA documents.
Tennessee takes down Trojans in OT
BAHAMAS (WATE) – A down-to-the-wire battle with USC saw the Tennessee men’s basketball team pull away in overtime, scoring a thrilling 73-66 victory. Julian Phillips was an absolute animal on the court; the freshman continues to show his abilities to show what he can do, racking up 25 points, good for a game high. Tennessee […]
rockchalktalk.com
How to Watch: Kansas vs Tennessee
Every little boy shooting baskets in his driveway dreams of one day winning the coveted Bad Boy Mower Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks will have such an opportunity as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Here is how to catch the action:. The Numbers. #3 Kansas Jayhawks (6-0)
Maryville Rebels Head to The Boro to Face Off With The Pats For a Trip to The State Title Game
We are headed back to Rutherford County for our game of the week, as Maryville travels to take on Oakland. We could all see this matchup coming since the beginning of the season. With these two elite programs on a collision course, all you can do is sit back and watch the show.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
WBIR
From the archives: Knoxville shoppers in 1962
Here's a look back in time at Black Friday. We dove deep into the channel 10 archives for this video.
Kingsport Times-News
Richest dirt race in the South coming to Bulls Gap
BULLS GAP — The XR Super Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest dirt late model race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March. Friday, March 24 will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
WATE
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after filming minor University of Tennessee student using restroom, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Monday after filming a University of Tennessee student using the restroom, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The incident happened at the Student Union, the report said. An officer arrived on scene and spoke to James Robert Biernik, 21, who was accused of taking the video of the student using the restroom. Biernik denied filming anyone, the report said, but the victim, a minor, reportedly had a video of their own showing Biernik pointing his camera at them while they used the restroom.
itinyhouses.com
One Bed Tiny Home in Tennessee is ANSI Certified!
If plot issues and construction woes are your pet peeves when purchasing a property, fret not! This one bed tiny home takes care of all of that and more. Keep scrolling to see all that you get with this eco-friendly dwelling:. Tiny Home Size. 20′ long. 10′ wide.
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
