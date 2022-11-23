ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

BREAKING: Highly Touted Defensive Lineman Commits To Tennessee

Highly touted defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs committed to Tennessee over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State on Instagram Friday afternoon. Hobbs is a top 100 national recruit and the top recruit left on Tennessee’s recruiting board in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Earning a commitment for the Concord, North Carolina native over two SEC rivals is a major win for Josh Heupel and his staff. While Hobbs chose between six schools, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were Tennessee’s top competition.
Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt

Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee

Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over Kansas

Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 3 Kansas on Friday night to win this Thanksgiving's Battle 4 Atlantis. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the play of the Vols following the big win. On the defensive performance:
Tennessee takes down Trojans in OT

BAHAMAS (WATE) – A down-to-the-wire battle with USC saw the Tennessee men’s basketball team pull away in overtime, scoring a thrilling 73-66 victory.  Julian Phillips was an absolute animal on the court; the freshman continues to show his abilities to show what he can do, racking up 25 points, good for a game high.  Tennessee […]
How to Watch: Kansas vs Tennessee

Every little boy shooting baskets in his driveway dreams of one day winning the coveted Bad Boy Mower Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks will have such an opportunity as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Here is how to catch the action:. The Numbers. #3 Kansas Jayhawks (6-0)
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views

The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
Richest dirt race in the South coming to Bulls Gap

BULLS GAP — The XR Super Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest dirt late model race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March. Friday, March 24 will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.
Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
Man arrested after filming minor University of Tennessee student using restroom, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Monday after filming a University of Tennessee student using the restroom, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The incident happened at the Student Union, the report said. An officer arrived on scene and spoke to James Robert Biernik, 21, who was accused of taking the video of the student using the restroom. Biernik denied filming anyone, the report said, but the victim, a minor, reportedly had a video of their own showing Biernik pointing his camera at them while they used the restroom.
One Bed Tiny Home in Tennessee is ANSI Certified!

If plot issues and construction woes are your pet peeves when purchasing a property, fret not! This one bed tiny home takes care of all of that and more. Keep scrolling to see all that you get with this eco-friendly dwelling:. Tiny Home Size. 20′ long. 10′ wide.
