Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Le Creuset, Pandora, DFS and more

By Lauren Cunningham and Louise Whitbread
 3 days ago

There are only two days left until Black Friday officially begins. But it may come as no surprise that the bargains have already begun to pop up.

From air fryers to TVs , laptops to vacuum cleaners , Currys , Amazon , Argos and a whole host of other retailers began adding products to their virtual bargain buckets a little while ago now, and there are more savings to be had each and every day.

So far, we’ve seen Lego sets, mattresses , home appliances , beauty , fashion and toys all start to enter the sale, and the closer we get to the official Black Friday date, the more savings start rolling in thick and fast.

To save you from endlessly scrolling and stressing about what is actually a bargain buy, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is on hand to guide you through the discounts and find the sales that are really worth your time. We won't be sharing deals that we don't think are genuinely good. So, whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers , we’re here to help.

But remember, it’s only a saving if it’s on something you really need or have wanted for a long time – there are no bargains to be had on a product that will sit at the back of the kitchen cupboard, never to see the light of day.

The Independent

Black Friday air fryer deals 2022: Best offers including Tower, Ninja and Tefal

Did you hear that? It was the sound of the Black Friday klaxon going off because, after weeks of waiting, the sale extravaganza is officially underway. We’re talking stellar discounts on everything from tech and gaming to laptops, mattresses and home appliances ramped up to the nines. Savvy shoppers will know that major players in the game – including Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis & Partners – started their Black Friday sales weeks in advance, but many brands and retailers wait until now before unleashing their best discounts. Whether you want to save big on beauty, fashion or kids’...
The Independent

Black Friday Lego deals 2022: Best sales on Technic, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more

Now that the Black Friday weekend is finally here, we’re seeing some excellent deals on Lego’s range of construction toys for kids and adults alike. Sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. It’s now your last chance to bag a bargain before the festivities commence, so make sure you can get your gift shopping in while you can. From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a particular interest, there’s bound...
The Independent

Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2022 from lookfantastic, Sephora, Charlotte Tilbury, Boots and more

This year feels like it’s going at breakneck speed, so we hate to remind you that we’re now in the final stretch of 2022. But one benefit of us flying through the months is that Black Friday has come back around, with huge discounts on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, fashion and toys.With all that being said, it will probably not come as a surprise that beauty and perfume are huge when it comes to the sale, especially with retailers such as Boots, John Lewis, lookfantastic, Amazon, and the newly launched Sephora, in the...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Check out the 200+ best deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Cyber Monday is tomorow, but that doesn't mean you have to wait: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and other big retailers are still offering plenty of deals on everything from home essentials and holiday gifts to must-have tech and mattresses as we approach Cyber Monday. The editors from Reviewed, part of USA Today’s network and a comprehensive source for unbiased, trustworthy and lab-tested reviews, are here to track all the best Black Friday 2022 deals still around so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy some retail therapy.
The Independent

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2022: Best deals on Mulberry, Dyson, Le Creuset, Hotel Chocolat and more

Black Friday weekend is here, with deals to snap up from big-name brands like The White Company, Apple, Ninja, Shark, Dyson, Pandora, Nintendo and Hotel Chocolat. Perfectly timed if you’re looking to save some money on Christmas shopping, the annual sales extravaganza runs right through until Cyber Monday on 28 November. So, get set to discover deals across all shopping sections, from home appliances and tech to TVs, laptops, gaming, beauty, fashion and toys.Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 dealsOur expert shopping team here at IndyBest is on hand to keep you posted on all the best Black Friday...
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2022: Best discounts on PS5, Xbox, Switch, chairs and more

Black Friday has arrived and it’s undoubtedly the biggest sales event of the year, with huge savings on products ranging from the latest TVs to essential home appliances. Chances are, if there’s something on your Christmas wish list, the sale is a great opportunity to buy it.One particular area that has seen some decent bargains is gaming, with the latest games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch receiving a decent discount from Amazon, Currys and more.. Accessories such as gaming laptops, monitors and keyboards can be found with a significant price decrease as well, and we’ve even managed to spot...
The Independent

Le Creuset Black Friday deals: Stock up with 40 per cent off home and kitchenware

After weeks of anticipation, the time is finally upon us: Black Friday. And it couldn’t come any sooner, as our Christmas lists begin to pile up and get out of control. So, don’t fret about last-minute orders, get in there early, as the deals have only just begun. Our favourite brands are offering up seriously good savings for the festive period, on everything from home appliances and toys to beauty and fashion. So, whether you’ve got your eye on a new laptop, telly or a cosy new mattress, there’s bound to be something for you this Black Friday. One of...
The Independent

Best Black Friday power tool and drill deals on Makita, DeWalt and more

Calling all avid DIYers, Black Friday has arrived and it is the perfect time to save on all of your essentials. With huge discounts on big-name brands – Makita, Ryobi, Milwaukee and DeWalt – and drills, hand sanders and impact drivers, your jobs are about to get a whole lot easier.Power tools aren’t the only items that are discounted during the shopping bonanza, you can also save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.Chances are, though, you’re more interested in bagging a bargain on something that will help you get your...
The Independent

Black Friday toy deals 2022: Shop scooters, Disney playsets and more

Calling all parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends of young children – Black Friday weekend deals are in full flow, and there are plenty of offers to go around when it comes to kids’ toys.Originally a one-day event in the US that marked the start of the Christmas season, Black Friday has become a weeks-long affair and some reduced-price toys sold out within a few hours. But don’t worry if you’re yet to shop,you still have until Cyber Monday and we’re here to help you navigate the hottest toy reductions and find items that are still in stock. Our detailed...
The Independent

Best Dyson Black Friday deals 2022: Discounts on the airwrap, hair dryer, vacuums and more

Black Friday weekend is finally here, with the sales extravaganza spanning across four full days. The biggest sale event of the year sees price cuts across everything from TVs and laptops to gaming, tech, mattresses, home appliances and more. There are deals from retailers including Boots, John Lewis, Amazon and Lookfantastic, with big-name brands like Nintendo, Apple, Shark and Ninja showcasing sizeable savings to explore too. Whether you’re interested in home appliances or beauty buys, our expert shopping team is here to help you find the best Black Friday bargains. It’s an ideal time to save cash on pricier purchases...
The Independent

Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Best offers from Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo, Acer and more

Black Friday is finally here, with laptop deals to be found on top brands. The biggest shopping event of the year will run all weekend and bring discounts on everything from TVs at Currys, gaming bargains, Nintendo switch offers and tech gadgets to mattresses, fashion, toys and more. As always, our team of tech experts at IndyBest will be on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the “fake” deals to bring you the Black Friday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.Laptops are always a hot ticket item during the Black Friday...
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022: Best offers on consoles, games and bundles

Gamers, we hope your joy-con fingers are ready because Black Friday is finally here. It’s day three of the big savings bonanza, and bargains can be found on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.Deals on consoles, games, accessories and subscriptions are always hugely popular every year, and while interest in the...
The Independent

The Xbox series X has a rare discount in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

This is not a drill – the Xbox series X is on sale for Black Friday, thanks to Amazon. Reduced by £20, you’ll need to be quick if you want to score this rare saving.For some context, while other popular gaming consoles have risen in price owing to inflation (we’re looking at you, PlayStation 5), Xbox has kept its prices the same.Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 dealsBut deals on the company’s latest coveted console are few and far between – in fact, this is only the second time we’ve seen the Xbox series X on sale.So, with the...
The Independent

The Independent

