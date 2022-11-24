Rishi Sunak – live: Raab bullying investigation to begin as deputy PM denies claims

An investigation into alleged bullying by deputy prime minister Dominic Raab will start imminently after the appointment of a senior employment lawyer to lead proceedings.

Downing Street said that barrister Adam Tolley KC will be able to interview potential witnesses and have access to documents relating to the case including emails and WhatsApp messages.

And he will be able to discuss extending the scope of the inquiry with prime minister Rishi Sunak if fresh allegations emerge.

Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said that Mr Tolley’s findings will be published in full. It will be for the lawyer to decide whether to make recommendations of sanctions if he finds against Mr Raab, but the PM will have the final say on any punishment, which could include dismissal from the government.

The justice secretary asked Mr Sunak to order an inquiry after the two formal complaints were submitted on 15 November, and has vowed to “thoroughly rebut and refute” allegations against him.

Elsewhere, Mr Sunak refused to end Britain’s controversial non-domicile tax status, claiming it would cost too much money to change the rules after being challenged on the issue by Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs today.