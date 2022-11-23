ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Pitt football players go viral with bizarre, hilarious sideline moment

There wasn’t much on-field drama to speak of in Saturday’s football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and their ACC rivals, the Miami Hurricanes. The Panthers cruised to a 42-16 victory over the Hurricanes. But while what happened on the field wasn’t particularly dramatic, we can’t say the same about the sideline. Miami scored a pair Read more... The post Pitt football players go viral with bizarre, hilarious sideline moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Commanders DE Chase Young 'unlikely' to make season debut Sunday

Young hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 last season. On Monday, the Commanders activated Young, adding him to the team's 53-man roster, which led to speculation that the third-year pro was ready to return this week. Though, speaking with reporters earlier...
The Associated Press

Caleb Williams propels No. 5 USC past Notre Dame 38-27

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After Caleb Williams perfectly faked a handoff and sprinted up the middle for the first of his three rushing touchdowns against Notre Dame, he went to the Southern California sideline and extended a stiff-arm with his body coiled in a familiar way. Williams’ teammates had been demanding a Heisman Trophy pose from him, and USC’s spectacular quarterback is nothing if not a team player. “They kept saying it, so I just ended up doing it in the moment,” Williams said with a smile and a shrug. Williams and the Trojans had plenty to celebrate after a skid-snapping rivalry victory over the Fighting Irish kept them in play for even bigger honors — and made Williams the probable frontrunner to collect the real trophy next month.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy