LOS ANGELES (AP) — After Caleb Williams perfectly faked a handoff and sprinted up the middle for the first of his three rushing touchdowns against Notre Dame, he went to the Southern California sideline and extended a stiff-arm with his body coiled in a familiar way. Williams’ teammates had been demanding a Heisman Trophy pose from him, and USC’s spectacular quarterback is nothing if not a team player. “They kept saying it, so I just ended up doing it in the moment,” Williams said with a smile and a shrug. Williams and the Trojans had plenty to celebrate after a skid-snapping rivalry victory over the Fighting Irish kept them in play for even bigger honors — and made Williams the probable frontrunner to collect the real trophy next month.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO