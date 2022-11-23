Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Tributes for migrants as France admits it should have prevented Channel tragedy
Tributes and demonstrations took place in France on Thursday for the 27 migrants who died exactly a year ago in a Channel boat disaster that France's interior minister admitted should have been prevented. Several boats packed with rescuers and local elected figures took to sea off the coast of Dunkirk...
France 24
Discovering France's regions through gastronomy: The delights of Normandy
One of the best things about France is its food. Each region has its own culinary wonders that reflect the area's culture and history. Join Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot as they embark on a road trip to discover France's regions through gastronomy. Their first stop is Normandy. Known for its world-famous beaches and towering monuments – like the Mont-Saint-Michel – the region is also a foodie's paradise. From the creamy delight that is Camembert to the apple brandy named Calvados, we take you to discover the region of Normandy through its culinary specialties.
France 24
France's Reunion Island, a land of contrasts
It's nicknamed the intense island. Located 10,000 kilometres from the French mainland, in the Indian Ocean, Reunion Island contains a thousand treasures for the senses. Some 40 percent of the territory is a UNESCO World Heritage site. On the coast, whale song punctuates the missions of oceanographers. Meanwhile, on the Grègues plantation, a bright orange root is harvested by hand to make a popular spice: turmeric.
France 24
EU ministers endorse new migrant plan after France-Italy tensions
European interior ministers welcomed Friday an EU plan to better coordinate the handling of migrant arrivals, after a furious row over a refugee rescue boat erupted between Italy and France. France has accused Italy of failing to respect the law of the sea by turning away the NGO vessel earlier...
France 24
French lawmakers to vote on bullfighting ban
Though public opinion is in favour of outlawing the practice, the bill is expected to be rejected by a majority of lawmakers who are wary about stirring up the bullfighting heartlands in the south of the country. There is also a chance that the legislation, proposed by a vegan left-wing...
France 24
Strangers united by mistaken text spend seventh Thanksgiving together
IN THE PAPERS - Thursday, November 24: French MPs are debating a controversial bill on banning bullfighting for the first time. Also in the news: papers react to Germany's loss to Japan in its World Cup group stage match, while the world's oldest cat is designated by Guinness World Records. Finally, this Thanksgiving, the tradition continues for a grandma and young man brought together by a mistaken text seven years ago!
France 24
Tunis Fashion Week: A sartorial melting pot on a salt lake
A seven-hour drive southwest of the Tunisian capital lies Chott el-Djerid, north Africa's largest salt lake and the setting for the thirteenth edition of Tunis Fashion Week. The youngest designer participating, 18-year-old Haroun Ghanmi, celebrates the Tunisian techno scene, while fellow designer Yousra Sen creates one-of-a-kind pieces. Everyone here knows the value of a beautiful backdrop – the communications potential was too good to miss even for Ukrainian label Kristina Laptso, whose team spent more than three days travelling to the festival's stunning location. However, the designer herself was unable to leave Lviv.
France 24
How EU-made shotgun cartridges ended up being used to repress protests in Iran
An investigation by the FRANCE 24 Observers team has found evidence that shotgun cartridges manufactured by French-Italian manufacturer Cheddite have been used in the repression of protests in Iran. Shotgun cartridges using Cheddite components have been widely used for hunting purposes in Iran since at least 2011, an apparent violation of EU sanctions that went into place that year.
France 24
Landslide on Italian island leaves one dead, others still missing
One woman died and other people were still missing Saturday after heavy rains caused a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia, a local official said. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme in the early hours of the morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, media reports and emergency services said.
France 24
Air pollution killed 238,000 Europeans prematurely in 2020: EU watchdog
Fine particle air pollution led to 238,000 premature deaths in the European Union in 2020, the bloc's environmental watchdog said Thursday, a slight rise from the previous year. At the same time, the overall rate for EU countries in 2020 was 45 percent lower than in 2005, the agency said, noting that "if this rate of decline is maintained, the EU will reach [its] zero pollution action plan target before 2030."
France 24
Dogged Australia squeeze past Tunisia to revive World Cup hopes
Australia won a World Cup game for only the third time in their history with a dogged 1-0 victory over Tunisia on Saturday to revive their last-16 hopes. Striker Mitch Duke scored the only goal of a tight game with a clever header in the first half and Australia then desperately held on to silence Tunisia's vociferous fans.
France 24
Three killed in twin school shootings in Brazil
Authorities in the town of Aracruz, in Espirito Santo state, said the shooter had opened fire on a group of teachers at his former school Friday morning, killing two people and leaving nine others wounded. He then left that school -- a public primary and secondary school -- and went...
France 24
China’s ‘iPhone city’ under Covid lockdown after violent protests
Six million people were on Friday under Covid lockdown in a Chinese city home to the world's largest iPhone factory, after clashes between police and workers furious over pay. Authorities have ordered residents of eight districts in Zhengzhou, in the central province of Henan, not to leave the area for the next five days, building barriers around "high-risk" apartment buildings and setting up checkpoints to restrict travel.
France 24
M23 rebels 'not really concerned' by Rwanda-DR Congo ceasefire deal
The M23 rebel group said Thursday that a ceasefire announced a day earlier "doesn't really concern us," while calling for "direct dialogue" with Democratic Republic of Congo's government. "M23 has seen the document on social media... There was nobody in the summit (from M23) so it doesn't really concern us,"...
France 24
'Army of orphans': The price of S.Africa's AIDS scourge
He was left to raise his two young brothers -- a gruelling battle against isolation, stigma and poverty. Gamede, now aged 28, points to pictures of his parents hanging on the wall in a low-lit boxy garage he calls home. "They were both HIV positive," he said. He said he...
France 24
North Korean abductions in the 1970s: Brothers of missing Japanese girl speak out
In 1977, 13-year-old Megumi Yokota vanished from the Japanese coastal city of Niigata on her way home from school. Twenty-five years later, North Korea admitted that its agents had snatched her away, along with 12 other Japanese citizens, in order to train its spies. In a groundbreaking diplomatic move, Pyongyang returned five of them in 2002, but not Megumi, claiming she had committed suicide. Her brothers Takuya and Tetsuya Yokota, who have spent the last 45 years waiting for answers, speak to FRANCE 24.
Comments / 0