Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
Digital Trends

This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out

One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
housebeautiful.com

Crate & Barrel Black Friday Sale 2022: Shop the Most Unbeatable Kitchen Deals

Crate & Barrel is one of the best places to shop because it sells just about anything you could ever need to make your house feel like a home. From kitchen appliances to furniture, you can buy pretty much anything (as long as it’s for the home) here. That said, some of the pieces can bear a hefty price tag, which may scare some people off, but don't let that be you—especially thanks to the ongoing Black Friday sales. This year, Crate & Barrel is offering up to 30% off most of its inventory with a strong focus on kitchen essentials.
Us Weekly

11 of the Best Handbag Deals to Nab From Nordstrom Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that it's November, we only have one thing on our mind: shopping. Sure, we love a good Thanksgiving dinner, but we're thinking about Black Friday the whole time, pausing between servings of stuffing to jot down another […]

