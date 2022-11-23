Read full article on original website
Related
KGUN 9
Columbia Sportswear Is Launching A New Line Of Winter Star Wars Coats Inspired By ‘The Clone Wars’
Since 2016, Columbia Sportswear has been a licensed partner of Lucasfilm Ltd., creating an annual merchandise collection that allows fans to dress up like favorite Star Wars characters even if they live in cold climates. And now, for the seventh winter season, Columbia has announced a limited-edition Star Wars-inspired collection, this year based on the fan-favorite animated series, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”
Comments / 0