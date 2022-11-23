Read full article on original website
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
Two Greenville children win top prizes in Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition
The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville announced Nov. 22 that Ella and Maisy Frahler of Greenville won top prizes in the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Ella Frahler’s “Workbench of a Sewing Elf” won third place in the Youth category, while Maisy Frahler’s “Christmas Morning Paper Dolls” won first place in the Child category.
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
Henderson County on path to defy state, start school year earlier than law allows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than a dozen North Carolina county school boards are considering breaking the law over an issue with the state’s mandatory school year calendars. This week, the Henderson County Public Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with efforts to join school districts in rejecting Raleigh’s mandates.
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in Vale: Deputies
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
Thanksgiving travel: Asheville area roadways jammed with holiday drivers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — According to AAA, more than 1.5 million North Carolinians will be hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and traveling 50 miles or more over the next few days. That's an increase over last year and the most travelers since before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s...
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
‘We own it’: Former plantation, Clevedale offers ‘feast for modern pilgrims’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County has grown by approximately 18% over the last decade. And similar double-digit growth has happened in Greenville County, attracting not only new industries, but people. Some who are rethinking Thanksgiving celebrations. Executive chef William McClellan is feeling the pressure on deadline. “You’ve got...
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you need a last-minute ingredient for your holiday meal, some major retailers will still be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. The following stores are scheduled to be open, although many are operating on reduced hours so employees can spend time with their families:
NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
Water main break shuts down traffic along I-85 South
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a water main break near exit 46 on I-85 south has been causing delays for drivers. Troopers said all lanes were blocked off at one point, but traffic is now moving slowly. We have a crew on the way...
Asheville man sentenced for 2020 murder of 18-year-old
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that the suspect in a 2020 murder was recently found guilty and sentenced. Officials said Deveron Roberts was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder on November 17, 2022, and sentenced to life without parole. On January 13, 2020,...
Abandoned Theme Park Remains In Maggie Valley
Abandoned theme or amusement parks are nothing new to me. Growing up in Houston, Texas, our “Carowinds” was “Astroworld.” It was directly across the street from the Astrodome and was a regular summertime destination. Then, after I was grown and gone, the land became more valuable than the annual revenue, and Astroworld closed. However, something weird happened. The development company that bought the park and shut it down, went under themself. It took several years for all the structures to be sold off and demolished. In that time, pictures and videos would emerge from people who “hopped the fence.” The first word that comes to mind? Creepy. Which leads me to Maggie Valley, North Carolina and Ghost Town in the Sky.
Greenville’s Tyler Brown commits to Clemson
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville receiver Tyler Brown is staying in the Upstate after committing to Clemson. The senior Red Raider is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the 15-ranked player in the state. Brown has been an invaluable leader for the Red Raiders over the past...
Carter Understands why Clemson-South Carolina Dislike Each Other
CLEMSON, S.C. — Coming from Georgia, Barrett Carter heard about the rivalry between Clemson and South Carolina, but he did not realize how intense it was until he played in it.
Carolina defeats Clemson 31-30
CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Carolina defeated Clemson during the November 26 Palmetto Bowl. Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, Mitch Jeter hit the go-ahead field goal with 11 minutes left and South Carolina crushed the playoff hopes of a second straight top-10 team with a 31-30 victory at No. 7 Clemson on Saturday. […]
Middle school basketball player knocks other player unconscious in game; charges pursued
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The father of a 13-year-old Robbinsville Middle School basketball player is pursuing charges after a member of an opposing team body-slammed his teenage son during a game. Monday night, Nov. 21, Swain Middle School hosted a basketball game against Robbinsville Middle School. With just a...
Clemson to Face No. 25 Iowa in Emerald Coast Classic
Location: Raider Arena at Northwest Florida State - Niceville, FL. Clemson is a participant in the Emerald Coast Classic. The tournament takes place across the bay from Destin in Niceville, Florida. Iowa and TCU are the other marquee participants. Recent tournament winners had gone on to have successful seasons. The past three winners include LSU, FSU, and Cincinnati. All three received NCAA tournament invitations with a 7-seed or better.
