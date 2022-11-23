ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, NC

tribpapers.com

City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor

Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Two Greenville children win top prizes in Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition

The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville announced Nov. 22 that Ella and Maisy Frahler of Greenville won top prizes in the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Ella Frahler’s “Workbench of a Sewing Elf” won third place in the Youth category, while Maisy Frahler’s “Christmas Morning Paper Dolls” won first place in the Child category.
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you need a last-minute ingredient for your holiday meal, some major retailers will still be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. The following stores are scheduled to be open, although many are operating on reduced hours so employees can spend time with their families:
GREENVILLE, SC
nctripping.com

NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Water main break shuts down traffic along I-85 South

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a water main break near exit 46 on I-85 south has been causing delays for drivers. Troopers said all lanes were blocked off at one point, but traffic is now moving slowly. We have a crew on the way...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville man sentenced for 2020 murder of 18-year-old

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that the suspect in a 2020 murder was recently found guilty and sentenced. Officials said Deveron Roberts was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder on November 17, 2022, and sentenced to life without parole. On January 13, 2020,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Abandoned Theme Park Remains In Maggie Valley

Abandoned theme or amusement parks are nothing new to me. Growing up in Houston, Texas, our “Carowinds” was “Astroworld.” It was directly across the street from the Astrodome and was a regular summertime destination. Then, after I was grown and gone, the land became more valuable than the annual revenue, and Astroworld closed. However, something weird happened. The development company that bought the park and shut it down, went under themself. It took several years for all the structures to be sold off and demolished. In that time, pictures and videos would emerge from people who “hopped the fence.” The first word that comes to mind? Creepy. Which leads me to Maggie Valley, North Carolina and Ghost Town in the Sky.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Tyler Brown commits to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville receiver Tyler Brown is staying in the Upstate after committing to Clemson. The senior Red Raider is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the 15-ranked player in the state. Brown has been an invaluable leader for the Red Raiders over the past...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Carolina defeats Clemson 31-30

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Carolina defeated Clemson during the November 26 Palmetto Bowl.  Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, Mitch Jeter hit the go-ahead field goal with 11 minutes left and South Carolina crushed the playoff hopes of a second straight top-10 team with a 31-30 victory at No. 7 Clemson on Saturday. […]
CLEMSON, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson to Face No. 25 Iowa in Emerald Coast Classic

Location: Raider Arena at Northwest Florida State - Niceville, FL. Clemson is a participant in the Emerald Coast Classic. The tournament takes place across the bay from Destin in Niceville, Florida. Iowa and TCU are the other marquee participants. Recent tournament winners had gone on to have successful seasons. The past three winners include LSU, FSU, and Cincinnati. All three received NCAA tournament invitations with a 7-seed or better.
CLEMSON, SC

