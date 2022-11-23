Abandoned theme or amusement parks are nothing new to me. Growing up in Houston, Texas, our “Carowinds” was “Astroworld.” It was directly across the street from the Astrodome and was a regular summertime destination. Then, after I was grown and gone, the land became more valuable than the annual revenue, and Astroworld closed. However, something weird happened. The development company that bought the park and shut it down, went under themself. It took several years for all the structures to be sold off and demolished. In that time, pictures and videos would emerge from people who “hopped the fence.” The first word that comes to mind? Creepy. Which leads me to Maggie Valley, North Carolina and Ghost Town in the Sky.

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO