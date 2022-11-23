ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Jail Officer Admits Smuggling Drugs In Potato Chip Bags: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Monmouth County Jail Photo Credit: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

A Monmouth County Correctional Institution Officer admitted distributing drugs to inmates within the jail, authorities said.

The drugs were smuggled in using potato chip bags, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday, Nov. 18, to conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, Santiago said.

His plea agreement requires him to forfeit his job at MCCI and prohibits him from holding public office again in the State of New Jersey.

A cooperative investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Responsibility and Bias Crime Bureau and the MCCI Special Investigations Division revealed that Mack, who had been a corrections officer for 18 years, would smuggle CDS and other contraband into the facility hidden in potato chip bags, Santiago said.

He would provide the items to an inmate, who would then facilitate the distribution of the items throughout the jail. Mack’s criminal activity came to light on Sept. 4, 2021, when officers caught two inmates with CDS and other contraband in their cells, and traced the items back to Mack, Santiago said.

During his plea, Mack admitted that he entered into an agreement with an inmate to bring CDS and other contraband into the jail, in exchange for payment and that he brought a schedule 1 CDS into the facility on Sept. 4, 2021.

“Mr. Mack violated his sworn duty to protect and serve when he brought contraband into the jail for his own personal gain," Santiago said.

“All members of the law enforcement profession have a duty to exhibit at all times the highest level of professionalism with honor and integrity," Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said.

