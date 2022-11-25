ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

People

Prime Members, These Are the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals That Are Just for You

Your membership comes with steep discounts — up to 70 percent off Prime members can score extra savings on holiday gifts, home goods, kitchen items, winter clothing, and more at Amazon this Black Friday — as long as they know where and how to shop.  Amazon's massive Black Friday sale features thousands of deals across every category, and Prime members can score additional exclusive savings that are scattered throughout Amazon's deal hub and its Just for Prime hub. Subscribers can get up to 70 percent off with these...
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
CNET

9 Kohl's Black Friday Deals That Beat Amazon

Cyber Monday and Black Friday of course mean big deals at Kohl's this holiday shopping season, and if you do a bit of digging, you can find bargains that are even better than ones you'll find retail giant Amazon. To get a bigger discount, you can boost the Black Friday deals at Kohl's with two coupon codes you can stack for 10% off (use code HOME10, on home items only) and 15% off sale prices (with code ENJOY15). Kohl's also offers free shipping on all orders $25 or above -- and let's not forget about Kohl's Cash.
CNN

Best face moisturizer for every skin type

Whether you’re a skin care novice or someone who touts an expansive daily routine, you likely reach for a face moisturizer to keep your skin looking and feeling good. And if you don’t, you should definitely start using one.
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store running a massive Black Friday sale on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Related: Best Black Friday Fashion Deals Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below. The Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals (Updated 11/22) Clothing...
CNET

Psst, Here's the Amazon Black Friday Deal You Should Jump on Right Now

Amid the usual Amazon Black Friday deals like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire Tablet, there is a gem of a bundle hiding in plain sight. Not only will it save you 62%, but it pairs together two legitimately useful products that I genuinely believe improve every home. The bundle includes the newest Amazon Echo Dot at its first sale discount (and a steep one at that!) and tosses in a free Philips Hue smart bulb, which can be eye-wateringly expensive on its own.
WDTN

Best Black Friday deals you might have missed that are still on sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals that are still on sale? Black Friday has come and gone. But that doesn’t mean the deals are done. This year’s holiday sales are so important to retailers that they are offering deep discounts even though the main event has […]
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
People

I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and This Is Everything I'm Buying During Black Friday — Up to 78% Off

This year, I’m grabbing Le Creuset cookware and Apple AirPods Max As a full-time shopping editor, I spend a minimum of eight hours a day scanning the internet for the best deals. And that means Black Friday is my Olympics — and you better believe I've been training for my biggest shopping event of the year. Amazon is packed with tons of discounts for the big day, so I can finally say yes to everything that's been hanging out in my cart for the last few months. Today, I'm...
