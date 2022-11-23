ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker getting tax break in 2022 on Texas home intended for primary residence

By Em Steck, Andrew Kaczynski
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Old Guy mumbling
3d ago

While he has lived in Texas most of his adult life, Herschel Walker actually lives in a world of werewolves, vampires, bad China air, wonderful emissions from gas guzzling cars, too many trees and a world where you can lie about every meaningful thing. If Georgia elects Herschel, our state will be ridiculed by the rest of the country, even Texas.

Try Reading
3d ago

this has been said since he started his ridiculous campaign. why it's not being talked about more and why he's allowed to run for senate seat here in GA is beyond me.

Jay Pierson
3d ago

This Herschel Walker thing is so depressing as far as how low America has actually fallen. I all for discussion and debate on politics and things in general but I'm highly disappointed in Republicans or anyone else that has chosen to vote for this low quality candidate to serve our country! C'mon people. If we keep supporting crappy candidates like Walker they will continue to give them. Even if you are a super conservative send a message to Republicans that we won't just vote for anyone! Country over Party people! Walker is a complete joke! we deserve better then him!

The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
KWTX

Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
HipHopWired

Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock

The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Herschel Walker gets major boost

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the country’s most brutal election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Neither candidate earned the required 50 percent of the vote to seal the election, so the duo advance to a head-to-head runoff election next month. Walker’s campaign got a Read more... The post Herschel Walker gets major boost appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race

LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
GEORGIA STATE
