Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker getting tax break in 2022 on Texas home intended for primary residence

While he has lived in Texas most of his adult life, Herschel Walker actually lives in a world of werewolves, vampires, bad China air, wonderful emissions from gas guzzling cars, too many trees and a world where you can lie about every meaningful thing. If Georgia elects Herschel, our state will be ridiculed by the rest of the country, even Texas.
this has been said since he started his ridiculous campaign. why it's not being talked about more and why he's allowed to run for senate seat here in GA is beyond me.
This Herschel Walker thing is so depressing as far as how low America has actually fallen. I all for discussion and debate on politics and things in general but I'm highly disappointed in Republicans or anyone else that has chosen to vote for this low quality candidate to serve our country! C'mon people. If we keep supporting crappy candidates like Walker they will continue to give them. Even if you are a super conservative send a message to Republicans that we won't just vote for anyone! Country over Party people! Walker is a complete joke! we deserve better then him!
