Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
dallasexpress.com
No-Clutter Christmas | A Different Approach to Gifts for Kids
Let’s face it. Kids have way too many toys. Mass consumerism has led to a clutter epidemic. It may be the season of giving, but can’t we give kids an awesome Christmas without creating more clutter?. Some Dallas moms are choosing to do just that, giving fewer toys...
Rockwall Breakfast Rotary’s ‘Coats for Kids’ program a heart-WARM-ing success
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) Rockwall Breakfast Rotary Club’s annual Coats for Kids event was held at Costco on November 5. Breakfast Rotary and Rockwall Independent School District partner each year to provide new coats for elementary school children in Rockwall. In addition, Rockwall Breakfast Rotary provides coats for The Rainbow Room in Rockwall, an organization that works directly with Child Protective Services in providing for their children in need.
Holiday season in full swing as Christmas events kick off across North Texas
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday fun continues tonight and through the weekend. Christmas celebrations and light displays across North Texas are opening for the season. The Fort Worth Stockyards expects about 30,000 visitors Friday to mark the start of the holiday season. Cowboy Santa made his grand entrance earlier in the day and will light the 40-foot tree at 6 p.m. during a special ceremony. "We're officially kicking off our Christmas celebration," said Ethan Cartwright with the Stockyards Heritage Development. The first annual Stockyards Rodeo Rink, a 4,000+ sq. ft. professional ice skating rink, will take over the lawn...
fox4news.com
Waxahachie restaurant gives out free meals to community members in need
WAXAHACHIE, Texas - A restaurant and some faith-based groups provided a Thanksgiving gathering for people with nowhere else to go for the holiday. Tacos 4 Life in Waxahachie opened its doors Thursday — but not to make money. Store owner Jim Stanford said he wanted to give back to...
'Prairie Lights' drive-thru Christmas display to open in Grand Prairie
If you’re looking for the holiday fun to continue today, check out “Prairie Lights” in Grand Prairie - it opens tonight. “Prairie Lights” is a holiday tradition here in North Texas. It’s considered one of the best holiday light displays around.
CandysDirt.com
Christmas Lights 2022: Arlington’s Interlochen Estates Has Twinkled Brightly For 47 Years
First in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Neighborhood: Interlochen, Arlington. Where: Enter off...
The bald eagles at White Rock have relocated and are thriving in incredible new photos
DALLAS, Texas — Turkeys aren't the only birds in the spotlight this Thanksgiving. Photographers, nature lovers and anyone who hasn't seen a bald eagle is making their way to White Rock Lake to see what captivated North Texas earlier this year. A male and a female bald eagle are...
Life Lessons by Erin Kincaid: Holiday Spirit
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) Attend a dinner or an outing with me this month and you will most assuredly be asked this question, “What makes the holidays the holidays for you?” The anthropologist in me wants to know all about the traditions people hold dear, especially when they are people who are different from me. The counselor side of me is always listening to the answer behind the answer.
Despite rain, Turkey Trots draw thousands in Fort Worth and Dallas
Thanksgiving “Turkey Trots” took place Thursday morning in Dallas and Fort Worth. The races were able to continue despite the rain; they would only have been delayed by thunder and lightning.
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
North Texas veterinarians keeping close eye on respiratory illnesses, canine influenza in dogs
LEWISVILLE, Texas — You might not be the only one in the house feeling a little under the weather these days. “In dogs, there's something called the canine infectious respiratory disease complex, which encompasses a bunch of different respiratory viruses,” Dr. Sonya Hansen of BluePearl Pet Hospital North Texas in Lewisville said. “It can be viruses and actually bacterial infections. And it can present very similarly, so we often don't know which one particularly a dog is being affected with.”
peoplenewspapers.com
House of the Month: 6428 Tulip Lane
Windows cover the front elevation of this fully redesigned and reimagined Preston Hollow modern Tudor, pouring natural light into the home at all hours of the day. Upon entry, an arched opening leads to the formal dining room. Through another oversized arch, an art wall provides a backdrop to your formal dining and connects to a wet bar and butlers’ area. Adjacent to the downstairs living room, the open-concept chef’s kitchen sports an agreeable and neutral palette with quartz counters and a herringbone laid backsplash. Also, downstairs, a private study offers private access to the front porch. The primary bedroom downstairs includes access to the backyard and a terrazzo-wrapped ensuite featuring floating dual vanities and a soaking tub. Upstairs find four secondary bedrooms, an oversized game room, and a media room. Other highlights include the mud and utility rooms off the three-car attached garage and a porte-cochère.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving
A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
House Call for Irving Kidney Patient Was Good for the Heart
James Gafford doesn't need much to make him happy. Little acts of kindness bring tears of joy. "They're good people," Gafford said of the staff at his primary care doctor, Shailendra Chavda, M.D., and his staff at USMD at Las Colinas. Gafford had a fall that put him in the...
Sneak peek at Blue Ribbon News’ December Holiday Edition
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX – Nov. 21, 2022 — The print pub is on its way to mailboxes, but you can catch a digital view of our December issue right now by clicking the cover image below. This special holiday edition delivers to about 17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County, and includes a two-page calendar spread of hometown holiday happenings!
North Texas family asks for wreath donations to honor fallen veterans
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For Chris Bush and his family, DFW National Cemetery is more than a place to visit. It's the final resting place for his son, Cpl. Peter Courcy, who died in Afghanistan in 2009. "We look at this cemetery, and we just see a big monument for service," Bush said. That Christmas, they wanted to give back to their son and so many others. They learned about a national organization called Wreaths Across America that allows people to sponsor wreaths to hang on the graves of fallen heroes. "I said, 'Well, how many did you get last year?' And...
papercitymag.com
The Importance of Important at Cantoni Trade — With Richard Mishaan and Stewart Manger at TXDW Dallas
Stewart Manger, Chesie Breen, Richard Mishaan, Philip Gorrivan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) New York designers Richard Mishaan and Stewart Manger dialogued in an illustrated panel on the “Importance of Important: Art, Furniture, and Objects” moderated by Chesie Breen at the sprawling Design District Showroom of Cantoni Trade. Both designers have new books out — Mishaan’s third, Design: Architecture and Interiors (Vendome), and Manger’s first, Romancing the Home: Stylish Interiors for a Modern Life (Rizzoli) — which they inscribed and signed following the talk.
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 0