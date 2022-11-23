Myles Kennedy has once again addressed the Telecaster-shaped PRS he was spotted with earlier this year, discussing how the instrument was created. Kennedy, who utilised the sound of vintage Telecasters for his most recent record The Ides of March, told Guitar World in a new interview that he turned to Paul Reed Smith of PRS for an alternative to using his vintage Telecasters on tour. “We riffed for a long time and they found this sound that was in my head,” he shared, adding that he had always wondered if there was a way to combine elements of early Telecasters with a more modern approach.

