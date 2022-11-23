Read full article on original website
Wilko Johnson, English Rock Icon and ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor, Dies at 75
Wilko Johnson, a “Game of Thrones” actor and British rocker who served as the guitarist for Dr. Feelgood, has died. He was 75 years old. According to Johnson’s official Facebook page, he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Westcliff On Sea on Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.
Popculture
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82
Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Wilko Johnson, 'Game Of Thrones' Actor And British Punk Pioneer, Dead At 75
“This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died," a tweet from his account confirmed.
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
guitar.com
Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
30 Years Ago: Ozzy Osbourne Begins Short-Lived ‘Retirement’
On Nov. 15, 1992, Ozzy Osbourne began one of the shortest retirements in rock 'n' roll history. His No More Tours Tour, an intended final trek, stretched from June 9 to Nov. 15, 1992, ending with a pair of shows in Costa Mesa, Calif., that included an encore reunion with Black Sabbath mates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The Ozzman had been mistakenly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and felt his time would be better spent with his family.
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Kerrang
Tony Iommi: “Ronnie James Dio gave us a new lease of life, and it also gave us a challenge”
On April 27, 1979, Black Sabbath kicked Ozzy Osbourne out of the band. He’d already actually quit once, and returned soon after, but this time it was for good. Too much booze and drugs (and in relative terms, for this to be a standout problem in late-’70s Sabbath is quite the thing), not enough focus on work, winding up the rest of the band in the studio, Ozzy had become a drag on a band already struggling.
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Zakk Wylde Reveals Some Pantera Setlist Songs, Is Using YouTube to Learn Them
Pantera will play their first tribute show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Mexico and Zakk Wylde has been getting ready by turning to YouTube tutorials to help learn some of the songs. He's also revealed a handful of tracks that will likely enter the setlist next month.
guitar.com
Black Crowes guitarist jabs stage crasher in the neck with his guitar
Some lessons have to be learnt the hard way… according to Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson, who recently schooled a stage crasher with the back of his guitar. The altercation occurred last Sunday during the band’s Melbourne show after a concert goer thought it a good idea to rush the stage while Stare It Cold was being performed.
Jethro Tull to release new studio album in the Spring
Prog legends Jethro Tull have now completed work on their 23rd studio album
Guitar World Magazine
The untold history of the Gibson Les Paul/SG TV
A close relative of the Junior that appeared in several guises, this double-cut is now a lesser-spotted gem in the vintage market. Gibson entered the solidbody electric guitar market in 1952 with the introduction of the Les Paul Model/Goldtop. In 1954, the single-cutaway Gibson Les Paul range was expanded to include the top-of-the-line ‘black beauty’ Custom and the single P-90-pickup Sunburst finish Junior, while the following year saw the introduction of the dual-P-90 Limed Mahogany finish Special.
guitar.com
Myles Kennedy says his PRS Telecaster helped shape new record: “It helped distinguish the sound”
Myles Kennedy has once again addressed the Telecaster-shaped PRS he was spotted with earlier this year, discussing how the instrument was created. Kennedy, who utilised the sound of vintage Telecasters for his most recent record The Ides of March, told Guitar World in a new interview that he turned to Paul Reed Smith of PRS for an alternative to using his vintage Telecasters on tour. “We riffed for a long time and they found this sound that was in my head,” he shared, adding that he had always wondered if there was a way to combine elements of early Telecasters with a more modern approach.
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Another Band Offered Ringo Starr a Gig at the Same Time as the Beatles
Ringo Starr was already in a band by the time he worked with the Beatles. Here's what Cynthia Lennon said about his decision to join the rock band.
guitar.com
Dave Mustaine suggests Lars Ulrich wrote the intro riff for Master of Puppets
Dave Mustaine has suggested that Lars Ulrich was the architect behind the iconic intro riff for Metallica’s Master of Puppets. In an interview with Songfacts, Mustaine was discussing his time with Metallica and his recent public statements on wanting to write music with James Hetfield again when he revealed what sounds to be an unknown origin story behind Master of Puppets.
Is Dave Mustaine the Godfather of thrash metal?
Former Exodus guitarist hails Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine as the Godfather of thrash
guitar.com
Meet Abraxas, the duo marrying Latin rhythms with terrifically twangy guitar
If you’re in the UK right now, it’s probably miserable outside your window. It’s dark before 5 PM, and it’s probably drizzling. As we desperately pine over the sunshine, many of us are longing to be whisked away somewhere warm. So, what if we told you we know a band who might just be able to transport you there?
