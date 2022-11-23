ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Wilko Johnson, English Rock Icon and ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor, Dies at 75

Wilko Johnson, a “Game of Thrones” actor and British rocker who served as the guitarist for Dr. Feelgood, has died. He was 75 years old. According to Johnson’s official Facebook page, he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Westcliff On Sea on Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.
Popculture

Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82

Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
guitar.com

Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Ultimate Classic Rock

30 Years Ago: Ozzy Osbourne Begins Short-Lived ‘Retirement’

On Nov. 15, 1992, Ozzy Osbourne began one of the shortest retirements in rock 'n' roll history. His No More Tours Tour, an intended final trek, stretched from June 9 to Nov. 15, 1992, ending with a pair of shows in Costa Mesa, Calif., that included an encore reunion with Black Sabbath mates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The Ozzman had been mistakenly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and felt his time would be better spent with his family.
Kerrang

Tony Iommi: “Ronnie James Dio gave us a new lease of life, and it also gave us a challenge”

On April 27, 1979, Black Sabbath kicked Ozzy Osbourne out of the band. He’d already actually quit once, and returned soon after, but this time it was for good. Too much booze and drugs (and in relative terms, for this to be a standout problem in late-’70s Sabbath is quite the thing), not enough focus on work, winding up the rest of the band in the studio, Ozzy had become a drag on a band already struggling.
guitar.com

Black Crowes guitarist jabs stage crasher in the neck with his guitar

Some lessons have to be learnt the hard way… according to Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson, who recently schooled a stage crasher with the back of his guitar. The altercation occurred last Sunday during the band’s Melbourne show after a concert goer thought it a good idea to rush the stage while Stare It Cold was being performed.
Guitar World Magazine

The untold history of the Gibson Les Paul/SG TV

A close relative of the Junior that appeared in several guises, this double-cut is now a lesser-spotted gem in the vintage market. Gibson entered the solidbody electric guitar market in 1952 with the introduction of the Les Paul Model/Goldtop. In 1954, the single-cutaway Gibson Les Paul range was expanded to include the top-of-the-line ‘black beauty’ Custom and the single P-90-pickup Sunburst finish Junior, while the following year saw the introduction of the dual-P-90 Limed Mahogany finish Special.
guitar.com

Myles Kennedy says his PRS Telecaster helped shape new record: “It helped distinguish the sound”

Myles Kennedy has once again addressed the Telecaster-shaped PRS he was spotted with earlier this year, discussing how the instrument was created. Kennedy, who utilised the sound of vintage Telecasters for his most recent record The Ides of March, told Guitar World in a new interview that he turned to Paul Reed Smith of PRS for an alternative to using his vintage Telecasters on tour. “We riffed for a long time and they found this sound that was in my head,” he shared, adding that he had always wondered if there was a way to combine elements of early Telecasters with a more modern approach.
Variety

Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
guitar.com

Dave Mustaine suggests Lars Ulrich wrote the intro riff for Master of Puppets

Dave Mustaine has suggested that Lars Ulrich was the architect behind the iconic intro riff for Metallica’s Master of Puppets. In an interview with Songfacts, Mustaine was discussing his time with Metallica and his recent public statements on wanting to write music with James Hetfield again when he revealed what sounds to be an unknown origin story behind Master of Puppets.
guitar.com

Meet Abraxas, the duo marrying Latin rhythms with terrifically twangy guitar

If you’re in the UK right now, it’s probably miserable outside your window. It’s dark before 5 PM, and it’s probably drizzling. As we desperately pine over the sunshine, many of us are longing to be whisked away somewhere warm. So, what if we told you we know a band who might just be able to transport you there?
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy