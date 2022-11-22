Read full article on original website
Video shows flood sweeping away cars in western Saudi Arabia
A heavy rainstorm hit the city of Jeddah causing flooding and at least two deaths, according to the Saudi Civil Defense.
Puzzling debate over Roman coin authenticity could determine legacy of 'fake' emperor
Scientists say they have proven the authenticity of several Roman coins — providing evidence that an emperor disregarded as fake might in fact have been real. But not everyone agrees.
Lionel Messi helps keep Argentina's World Cup hopes alive with moment of magic against Mexico
Yet another moment of Lionel Messi magic helped salvage Argentina's World Cup hopes at Qatar 2022 as La Albiceleste secured a much-needed victory over Mexico.
See police try to wrangle runaway ostriches in Alberta
A farmer's flock of ostriches escaped and ran wild in Alberta, Canada, leaving onlookers in awe and Mounted Police officers in the dust.
