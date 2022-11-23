Read full article on original website
“Great season overall, in my opinion,” senior RB/LB Jalen Davenport said, holding back tears. “I wouldn’t take anything back.”
SEATTLE - Nearly eight minutes into its Class 3A state semifinal Saturday, the Eastside Catholic football team appeared to be in big trouble. As Crusaders’ starting quarterback Brady McKelheer lay on the turf after a brutal personal-foul hit, it looked as if the team's supply of star power ...
Get a recap of high school basketball tournament action. Boxscores, photos, #BIG5 performers and more from a busy Saturday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Willams polished his Heisman Trophy credentials with 232 yards passing and four total touchdowns, and No. 5 Southern California capped its outstanding regular season under new coach Lincoln Riley by staying firmly in the College Football Playoff race with a 38-27 victory over No. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday night. Tahj Washington caught an early TD pass from Williams while USC (11-1, No. 6 CFP) snapped its four-game losing streak in its famed intersectional rivalry with the Fighting Irish (8-4, No. 15 CFP). The night felt like a Heisman coronation for Williams, who iced...
