Tractor-Trailer, School Bus, Pickup Truck Involved In Crash On I-84 In CT

Police responded to a crash on I-84 in Connecticut that involved a tractor-trailer, a school bus, and a pickup truck.

Troopers in Hartford County received a report of the three-vehicle crash on westbound I-84 in Farmington near Exit 39 at about 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Connecticut State Police said.

A school bus was traveling in the center lane and attempted to merge to the right, striking a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer lost control of the vehicle and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado in the left lane.

The three drivers were the only occupants of each vehicle listed in the report.

According to the report, the driver of the school bus, a 50-year-old East Hartford man, suffered a possible injury, and the 58-year-old man from Bushkill, Pennsylvania, who drove the tractor-trailer suffered a suspected minor injury.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 60-year-old East Hartford man, was not injured, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.