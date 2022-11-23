ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming

Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’

The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
Queen + Adam Lambert Want to Tour ‘One More Time’

Brian May says he and Queen bandmate Roger Taylor are discussing the idea of touring with Adam Lambert again – but it could be their last. “There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again,” May tells Variety. “We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions. Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy. But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time. It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point.”
Everything New on Disney+ in December

Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
2022 Classic Rock Holiday Gift Guide

The 2022 holiday season is here, and UCR has selected the most unique and interesting gift ideas for the classic rock fan in your life. We've left the usual year-end parade of box sets aside in favor of more surprising options, such as an Iron Maiden KoolTunes cooler that also serves as a boombox, a set of Def Leppard nesting dolls that somehow feature an even more ripped than usual Phil Collen and an Ozzy Osbourne BBQ tool set that lets you brand the phrase "Ozzy Rules" into your steak.
Bruce Springsteen to Release Box Set of Five Unheard Albums

Bruce Springsteen confirmed he was preparing a box set of five previously-unreleased albums, mainly recorded during the '90s. In a new interview with Rolling Stone he added detail to comments he'd previously made, saying the collection would follow the spirit of Tracks, his 1998 set of unheard and alternative songs.
Yep, ‘Nope’ Is Now on Streaming

Today’s the day, horror fans: Nope is finally on streaming. It’s the latest movie from Jordan Peele, who has quickly become one of the most exciting directors in Hollywood. Following Get Out, and Us, his Nope tells the story of the proprietors of a California horse ranch (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who witness an unidentified flying object in the skies over their property, and set out to document the first undeniable proof of alien life.
