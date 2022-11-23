Tigers of the Game: Green shines while Broome's return leads Auburn to victory

The No. 16 Auburn Tigers played its’ most complete game of the young season on Tuesday night, defeating Bradley, 85-64 in round one of the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico.

Auburn shot 56% from the field while limiting a hot-shooting Bradley squad to shooting just 43%. Five Tigers reached double-figures in scoring, led by Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome, who scored 14 points each. Allen Flanigan and K.D. Johnson scored 12 and 13 points respectively off the bench, and Jaylin Williams earned his second consecutive double-digit scoring game, picking up 11 points.

The biggest story of the night was Broome’s return to the floor for the Tigers. After missing last Friday’s game against Texas Southern due to precautions from a bone bruise, Broome tied for the team lead in points, while leading the team in rebounds with nine, and blocks with three.

“It was good to be back on the court with my brothers,” Broome said after Auburn’s win. “I got off to a fast start. My teammates put me in a position to make plays, and that’s what I did.”

Broome’s performance was worthy enough to earn two votes from the staff at Auburn Wire for “Tiger of the Game.” Next in line was Green for his efforts in creating points for the Tigers.

Here is a look at how writers Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells voted following Auburn’s win over Bradley.

Taylor Jones: Wendell Green Jr.

Green tied Broome with 14 points in Auburn’s win over Bradley, shooting 50% from both the field and from beyond the arc. What seperates Green from Broome, was his ability to create points. He led the team in assists with six.

J.D. McCarthy: Johni Broome

A healthy Johni Broome is a dangerous weapon for the Auburn Tigers. Broome appears to have recovered from his injury, which allowed him to beneficial in many aspects of Auburn’s win.

River Wells: Johni Broome

In four games this season, Broome has reached double-figures in three of those. Broome reached a season-high in field goal percentage on Tuesday, connecting on 62% of his shots.

Leaderboard

