blackchronicle.com
Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable cracking down on fake plates
FORNEY, Texas — Across North Texas, police departments say they’ve had a problem with fake paper license plates. Criminals are copying them and attaching them to automobiles. It’s an issue Constable Jason Johnson, from Kaufman County Pct. 2, says is going on in Forney. “He had complete...
KLTV
Van Zandt County approves broadband plan
Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting. Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county. “It’s impossible to address every single broadband need...
dallasexpress.com
Hispanic Community Disapproves of Homeless Shelter Planned Near School
At a Dallas Independent School District board meeting last week, Oak Cliff residents spoke out against a proposed facility for the homeless in their neighborhood. The facility would be located at an old hospital directly across the street from an elementary school. In January, the Dallas City Council voted during...
Flower Mound Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 8 at 2:10 a.m., a 61-year-old resident in the 3800 block of River Walk Drive reported that an unknown 23-year-old woman entered his apartment and started assaulting him and destroying his apartment. The suspect’s dad came to the scene, and the woman was found outside laying on the ground. She resisted arrest, but officers were able to take her into custody.
buffalonynews.net
The Gomez Detective Agency Is The Leading Insured & Licensed Agency That Provides Professionalism, Anonymity And Trust
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Private investigators can be used in a variety of situations to find out information that would otherwise stay hidden. Hiring a private investigator can help put your mind at ease and they can help you in circumstances where you wouldn't know where to start. The need for knowledge about certain subjects often demands someone that is experienced in how to attain the information necessary.
CandysDirt.com
Arlington Realtor Doesn’t Like to Waste Time When Serving Clients
Racaan Calton tried several occupations before finally coming to the one she truly loves. Even as she was doing something else, it was always in the back of her mind. Then, six years ago, something forced her hand, so she “went for it.”. “I chose this career after being...
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Domestic Call: Police
A man who had threatened his mother while holding an ax was shot dead by a McKinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon, the department says. In a statement Friday evening, the McKinney Police Department said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive in McKinney.
Frisco ISD’s New Bathroom Policy Could Turn Lead To A Civil Rights Investigation
Frisco ISD’s new bathroom policy has brought on both support and disapproval, but the new rules have caught national attention. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed formal complaints about the policies, citing that they will harm LGBTQ+ children. According to The Dallas Morning News, the ACLU of...
fox4news.com
Body found in vehicle submerged in Dallas County pond
DALLAS - A body was found in a submerged car in far southeast Dallas County. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has not released details about how or why they believe the Ford Mustang ended up in a pond off a remote road in Combine, but a body was recovered. They...
keranews.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
dallasexpress.com
Local Parent Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Gun to School
Police arrested a woman on an Arlington ISD campus Thursday afternoon when she allegedly showed up with a gun after hearing her child was involved in a fight with other students. The incident occurred at Arlington Martin High School in South Arlington, where a fight had erupted among a group...
North Texas family asks for wreath donations to honor fallen veterans
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For Chris Bush and his family, DFW National Cemetery is more than a place to visit. It's the final resting place for his son, Cpl. Peter Courcy, who died in Afghanistan in 2009. "We look at this cemetery, and we just see a big monument for service," Bush said. That Christmas, they wanted to give back to their son and so many others. They learned about a national organization called Wreaths Across America that allows people to sponsor wreaths to hang on the graves of fallen heroes. "I said, 'Well, how many did you get last year?' And...
East Texas boy dies, 2 other children in critical condition after possible carbon monoxide poisoning
TYLER, Texas — A child has died and two more are in critical condition after possible carbon monoxide poisoning. According to the Gun Barrel City Police Department, around 9 a.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a call regarding possible carbon monoxide poisoning in the 100 block of Garrett Ln.
easttexasradio.com
Suphur Springs Police Ask For Your Help
Sulphur Springs Police needs your help identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. Their suspects’ vehicle is in the video picture. The three broke in early Friday morning. If you have information, contact Detective Joe Scott at SSPD at 903-885-7602, or remain anonymous by calling Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Tips called into Crime Stoppers could result in a financial reward.
Possible carbon monoxide poisoning of a 6-year-old under investigation in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Police Department and Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a possible carbon monoxide poisoning on the 100 block of Garret Lane that left one dead on Saturday. After arriving to the scene officers and firefighters said they found a three-year-old female child, a four-year-old male […]
Teenager reported missing from Henderson County found safe
UPDATE: Sophia Flores was found safe in Henderson County, Gun Barrel City police reported. Chief Williams commended Investigator John Pollard with the GBCPD. MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Sophia Flores,14, has been missing since Nov. 17 and Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her. The post said that Flores was last […]
Houston Chronicle
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’
DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver in Custody After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County
A driver led sheriff's deputies and constables on a high-speed chase through Dallas County Monday afternoon before being taken into custody in a North Dallas neighborhood. The chase originated with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes sedan for a traffic violation. The driver, whose vehicle had a paper license tag, refused to pull over.
fox4news.com
Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring
GARLAND, Texas - The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing. Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected. One business in Garland was...
