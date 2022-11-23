ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman County, TX

blackchronicle.com

Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable cracking down on fake plates

FORNEY, Texas — Across North Texas, police departments say they’ve had a problem with fake paper license plates. Criminals are copying them and attaching them to automobiles. It’s an issue Constable Jason Johnson, from Kaufman County Pct. 2, says is going on in Forney. “He had complete...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt County approves broadband plan

Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting. Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county. “It’s impossible to address every single broadband need...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Hispanic Community Disapproves of Homeless Shelter Planned Near School

At a Dallas Independent School District board meeting last week, Oak Cliff residents spoke out against a proposed facility for the homeless in their neighborhood. The facility would be located at an old hospital directly across the street from an elementary school. In January, the Dallas City Council voted during...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 8 at 2:10 a.m., a 61-year-old resident in the 3800 block of River Walk Drive reported that an unknown 23-year-old woman entered his apartment and started assaulting him and destroying his apartment. The suspect’s dad came to the scene, and the woman was found outside laying on the ground. She resisted arrest, but officers were able to take her into custody.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
buffalonynews.net

CandysDirt.com

Arlington Realtor Doesn’t Like to Waste Time When Serving Clients

Racaan Calton tried several occupations before finally coming to the one she truly loves. Even as she was doing something else, it was always in the back of her mind. Then, six years ago, something forced her hand, so she “went for it.”. “I chose this career after being...
ARLINGTON, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Domestic Call: Police

A man who had threatened his mother while holding an ax was shot dead by a McKinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon, the department says. In a statement Friday evening, the McKinney Police Department said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Body found in vehicle submerged in Dallas County pond

DALLAS - A body was found in a submerged car in far southeast Dallas County. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has not released details about how or why they believe the Ford Mustang ended up in a pond off a remote road in Combine, but a body was recovered. They...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Parent Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Gun to School

Police arrested a woman on an Arlington ISD campus Thursday afternoon when she allegedly showed up with a gun after hearing her child was involved in a fight with other students. The incident occurred at Arlington Martin High School in South Arlington, where a fight had erupted among a group...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas family asks for wreath donations to honor fallen veterans

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For Chris Bush and his family, DFW National Cemetery is more than a place to visit. It's the final resting place for his son, Cpl. Peter Courcy, who died in Afghanistan in 2009. "We look at this cemetery, and we just see a big monument for service," Bush said. That Christmas, they wanted to give back to their son and so many others. They learned about a national organization called Wreaths Across America that allows people to sponsor wreaths to hang on the graves of fallen heroes. "I said, 'Well, how many did you get last year?' And...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suphur Springs Police Ask For Your Help

Sulphur Springs Police needs your help identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. Their suspects’ vehicle is in the video picture. The three broke in early Friday morning. If you have information, contact Detective Joe Scott at SSPD at 903-885-7602, or remain anonymous by calling Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Tips called into Crime Stoppers could result in a financial reward.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’

DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver in Custody After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County

A driver led sheriff's deputies and constables on a high-speed chase through Dallas County Monday afternoon before being taken into custody in a North Dallas neighborhood. The chase originated with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes sedan for a traffic violation. The driver, whose vehicle had a paper license tag, refused to pull over.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

