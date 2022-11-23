ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

whopam.com

HPD investigating burglary at Game Exchange

Hopkinsville Police are investigating an early Saturday morning burglary at Game Exchange on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Unknown suspects used a brick to shatter a window to gain entry and then took an unknown amount of electronics, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 3 a.m.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Woman Charged With Father’s Death Released On Bond

A woman in Glasgow who was arrested on a murder charge earlier this month has been released after a judge agreed to a partially secured bond worth $50,000 when her bail was initially set at $500,000. Back in July, authorities received complaints regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of...
GLASGOW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Clifty Man Charged With DUI After Crash

A wreck on Kentucky 181 in Todd County led to charges for a Clifty man Saturday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says he responded to a wreck involving 25-year-old Grant Edwards around 5 am just outside of Elkton and found him to be under the influence of some kind of substance.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Woman severely injured in assault

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman was severely injured in an in assault with a broom handle Wednesday morning at a home on Peppermint Drive. The victim went to the Jennie Stuart Health emergency room around 6 a.m. after a suspect stabbed her in the eye with the broom handle, causing a major injury, according to the report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault

A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wnky.com

2 wanted on felony warrants arrested in Allen County

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Two individuals who were wanted in Tennessee have been arrested in Allen County. On Monday, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 red Saturn. Authorities identified the driver as Tosha L. Wooten, 41, of Westmoreland, Tennessee. Authorities say Wooten and...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 1st, 2022 credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Bowling Green. Officers say a man and a woman later used the cards to buy several items at the handbag counter in Dillards. The man is seen wearing dark pants, a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Stealing TV And Fridge

A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area and arrested 36-year-old Howki Tools, who had allegedly forced his way into an apartment and taken a refrigerator and television. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Crash With Deer

A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Daniel Tarnagda

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Houssouwo Daniel Tarnagda immigrated from the West African country of Burkina Faso in 2013. The only words he knew when he arrived were “my name is Daniel,” he said. The frustration of not knowing the language and customs of his new home made...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
maconcountychronicle.com

Local Teen Dies From Crash Injuries

Eighteen-year-old Levi Matthew Cassidy, of Macon County, died from injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on Cold Springs Road at the Anchor Lane intersection, on Friday, November 11, 2022. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Levi Cassidy was driving east on Cold Springs Road in a...
MACON COUNTY, TN
wnky.com

Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Mike Walker To Resign From Christian County School Board

The Christian County Board of Education will meet Monday afternoon to begin the process of replacing board member Mike Walker. According to an advance agenda from the board, the meeting will be held virtually at 4:00 Monday afternoon. The board will hear details about the resignation of Mike Walker. Board...

