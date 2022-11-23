TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Fred VanVleet also had 26, and the Toronto Raptors beat Dallas 105-100 Saturday, snapping a four-game losing streak against the Mavericks. Chris Boucher scored a season-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds as the Raptors improved to 7-2 at home. Luka Doncic scored 24 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 as the Mavericks lost their third straight. Dallas is 1-6 on the road, with a visit to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on tap Sunday. “There’s no panic here,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “We’ve got to start continuing to be consistent on both sides of the ball.”

