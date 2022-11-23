ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

‘Blockbuster’s Olga Merediz On Who Could Play Connie’s Husband & The Cast’s ‘Rare’ Chemistry (Exclusive)

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koE4Y_0jLKPkOK00
Image Credit: Netflix

“I think people are yearning for connection and community, and that’s what the show is about. It’s going to make you laugh so hard, but it also has a lot of heart. That’s part of the reason I did it,” Blockbuster star Olga Merediz told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Olga stars as Connie Serrano, the lovable mother figure to the Blockbuster employees. Olga admitted that she loves how “frank and very blunt” Connie is as well. “People these days, we’re always kind of hiding our opinions and our feelings. We don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings, so to have somebody like Connie who just speaks her mind was just very attractive to me,” she continued. “Also, working with Vanessa Ramos who did Brooklyn Nine-Nine and then Superstore, and then of course working with Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. I just read the scenes and they were hilarious, and I have a weakness for comedy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyqnK_0jLKPkOK00
Olga Merediz with Melissa Fumero in ‘Blockbuster.’ (Netflix)

The acting veteran stars alongside Randall, Melissa, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, and more in the ensemble series. Olga noted it was “rare” to have such effortless chemistry amongst the cast.

“We’re all from different backgrounds, all different ages, and we’re like a family,” Olga said. “We had a blast on set. Comedy is very quick, and we shot it fast. We kind of had to become a family in order to shoot these scenes,” the actress explained. “We were all thrilled to be doing this, and we all get along. In the show itself, we’re very involved in each other’s lives, maybe a little too much. That’s part of the story. It was wonderful working with these actors, some of them very young like Madeleine Arthur, Tyler Alvarez, those two cutie patooties. They’re so cute and a lot of my scenes were with them. There was a lot to teach each other. They taught me a lot about technology. My generation, we’re just so bad, but they would come to me for life wisdom. So it was a good match.”

The first season ended with Timmy saying he’s ready to give up Blockbuster. The last standing store has gone through its ups and down, but this moment seemed a bit more definitive. “I don’t think anybody in that crew, in that family, the employees, I don’t think they’re going to react very kindly to that, especially Connie,” Olga admitted. “She’s a big fan of Timmy. She loves him. She reveres him. I think she’s going to fight that, so we’ll see what happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyfVS_0jLKPkOK00
Olga Merediz with Tyler Alvarez and Madeleine Arthur. (Netflix)

If the show were to get a season 2, Olga wants to see Connie’s husband pop up. “There’s a few people that could do it. Jimmy Smits, maybe. George Lopez,” she quipped about who could play her onscreen hubby.

Olga was also the singing voice for Abuela Alma in the critically-acclaimed Disney film Encanto, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The actress opened up about how she feels about the state of Latinx representation in Hollywood after the success of the film.

“I just feel like — finally — we are being represented. It’s resonating with everybody, not just the Latinx community, but everybody because these are universal stories,” Olga told HollywoodLife. “It’s stories about families, about children, it’s everybody’s stories. I have come full circle again with Encanto being part of the film, being lucky enough to be the singing voice of the Abuela Alma character, and then having it done here in LA at the Hollywood Bowl coming up very soon. It just feels like I’ve come full circle, very much like In The Heights where I did off-Broadway, on Broadway, and then I was lucky enough to be in the film. I’m just happy to be part of that whole conversation and have people see themselves on screen like that. It’s very special.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6QFZ_0jLKPkOK00
Olga Merediz as Connie. (Netflix)

There have been murmurs about a possible Encanto sequel. “Hey, I knew nothing about it, so you’re telling me for the first time,” Olga admitted. “You know what? I’m going to have to ask these people and get the scoop. If I get the scoop, you’ll be the first to know.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Criminal Minds’ Star Zach Gilford Reveals Revival Will ‘Go Home With The UnSub’ For The First Time (Exclusive)

Zach Gilford is embracing the dark side in his new role. The Friday Night Lights alum plays Elias Voit, the show’s UnSub with a dark side and obsession with death. During the pandemic, Elias began to build a network of serial killers, and the BAU is now facing its biggest threat yet. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Zach about how the revival series compares to the original show.
HollywoodLife

Alisha Weir: 5 Things To Know About The 13-Year-Old Playing Matilda In Netflix Musical

Alisha Weir stars as the titular character in Netflix’s Matilda musical. Alisha Weir, 13, plays Matilda in the Netflix musical that comes out on Christmas Day. She takes over the role from Mara Wilson, who played Matilda in the 1996 movie. In Netflix’s Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Alisha’s Matilda is a little girl with a big imagination who attends Crunchem Hall, where she finds herself at odds with the villainous Miss Trunchbull, played by Emma Thompson. Fans are so excited to see Alisha’s take on Matilda just in time for the holiday season.
HollywoodLife

Jesse Bradford Talks Stepping Back Into A ‘Charming’ Leading Man Role In New Holiday Movie (Exclusive)

Jesse Bradford is getting into the Christmas spirit with his new holiday movie Merry Kiss Cam, which premiered November 24 on Hulu. The actor stars as a sports-loving bartender named Danny who winds up going on a date to a hockey game with a widowed artist named Jess, played by Scandal star Katie Lowes. When their lip lock on the kiss cam seems to be magical in more ways than one, sparks continue to fly between Danny and Jess.
HollywoodLife

Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Inconsolable’ After Being Sentenced To 12 & 7 Years In Prison (Exclusive)

Todd and Julie Chrisley are still absorbing the impact of their bomshell 12- and 7-year prison sentences for bank fraud. In fact, a Chrisley family insider went so far as to say the famous couple and their family are “inconsolable” following the stunning news on November 21. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Dolph Lundgren, 65, Is All Smiles On Date Night With Emma Krokdal, 25, After Ankle Surgery

Dolph Lundgren and his fiancée Emma Krokdal had an amazing night together on Tuesday, November 22. The couple both smiled as they were seen heading to grab a bite at Craig’s in West Hollywood. The Rocky IV actor, 65, looked like he was in good spirits, a few months after undergoing ankle surgery in September. He was standing tall and had a foot brace on, as he posed with Emma, 25.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands In 1st Photos After She Announces New Album Dedicated To Him

Ben Affleck, 50, sweetly held hands with wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, as they headed to a Broadway show! The newlyweds were spotted checking out Hugh Jackman‘s The Music Man in New York City — her native — on Friday, Nov. 25. The photos mark the first since she announced a follow-up to her Ben inspired album This Is Me…Then from 2002, with the 2022 iteration dubbed This Is Me…Now. Jen embraced the cooler temperatures with a black knit sweater featuring a Christmas inspired design, along with a long silky skirt with slits. She appeared to add a sheer black pair of tights to combat the cool weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Is Stylish In Puffer Coat & Jeans While Out With Friends In NYC

Just your average teen! Suri Cruise, 16, looked like a true New Yorker while out and about with her friends in the Big Apple on Monday, Nov. 21. The teen daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, made sure to bundle up during a walk with her buddies. Though Suri kept a low profile, it wasn’t hard to tell she was the stars’ daughter. The comfy-chic outfit looked like it could have been plucked straight from her fashionista mom’s closet and her smile was just like dad’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Bill Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Gates, 26, Expecting First Child: See Her Sweet Baby Bump

A picture is worth a thousand words, so Jennifer Gates didn’t have to write much when she announced her pregnancy on Thanksgiving (Nov. 24). “Thankful,” wrote Jennifer, 26, as she showed off her baby bump while standing next to her husband, equestrian millionaire Nayel Nassar. In her Instagram post, Jennifer posed in a deep forest green dress as she cradled her bump, while Nayel, 31, beamed with pride while next to his pregnant wife. Jennifer included a green heart and a baby bottle, possibly indicating their bundle of joy will arrive in March 2023.
HollywoodLife

Dean McDermott Gushes Over ‘Hot Wife’ Tori Spelling After Almost Divorcing

Dean McDermott gave a grand shout out to his wife Tori Spelling after months of speculation that their marriage of 16 years was on the rocks. The actor took to his Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to share a gorgeous photo of his Beverly Hills 90210 vet partner with some words of praise that sounds like they are a couple of teenagers in love! “I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!! Hot wife ALERT!! #gorgeousgirl #wife #hottie,” Dean wrote alongside the jaw-dropping snap of Tori.
HollywoodLife

Exhausted Chrissy Teigen Puts Her Feet Up On Counter & Bump On Display After Thanksgiving

The holidays can be exhausting, and Chrissy Teigen proved such was the case when she shared a hilarious snap of herself after a very busy Thanksgiving. The supermodel/TV host/cookbook author took to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 25 to post the pic featuring her resting on a stool in her kitchen with her feet up on the counter and her baby bump on full display. Captioning the album “A few more,” Chrissy also added clips of her family on the holiday.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
264K+
Followers
24K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy