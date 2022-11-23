ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt

A memorial service is planned for Christopher Sainsbury, 26, who died in a car crash in Utah on his way to his mother's home in Placer County. A Roseville native, Sainsbury attended grammar school in Loomis, then went on to Del Oro High School before graduating from Chana High School in 2005. Sainsbury served in the U.S. Army for seven years, including two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. Sainsbury was awarded a Purple Heart for gunshot wounds he received in Salam Pak, Iraq. Sainsbury was honored by firefighters, law enforcement and ambulance personnel on overpasses as a hearse bearing his body made its way from the airport to Placer County.
goldcountrymedia.com

Bear River property agreement, CEO appointment on Placer Supervisors' agenda

The Placer County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review a variety of items during its Tuesday meeting. Scheduled at 9:50 a.m., the board will consider approving a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for management of day use of the Bear River Fishing Access Property (Bear River Campground) to include restroom cleaning, ranger service and trash pickup. The proposed agreement is for one year, with an automatic one-year extension, according to the staff report.
CBS Sacramento

More than 250,000 mid-term ballots remain uncounted statewide

SACRAMENTO -- More than 250,000 ballots statewide in the mid-term election remain uncounted, according to figures released this week by the Secretary of State.Among those are an estimated 89,000 unprocessed ballots in Sacramento County. The latest figured were released Tuesday.On Wednesday, Placer County reported 38,910 ballots still needing to be counted. Most of those are vote-by-mail ballots, according to county officials.Elsewhere, San Joaquin has 3,770 estimated total ballots remaining, as of Tuesday, and Yuba County has 1,666.Statewide, 188,471 vote-by-mail ballots still need to be counted.
Fox40

Windows broken at several Woodland businesses

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
FOX40

Propane truck collision shuts down roadway in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies responded to a vehicle collision involving hazardous material on Friday, according to CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU). According to CAL FIRE, a pickup truck and a propane truck collided with each other along Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County. CAL FIRE […]
ABC10

Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
FOX40

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
Willits News

Four rescued from roller coaster at Sacramento area Scandia Fun Center

Four teenagers had to be rescued this week when their car got stuck on a roller coaster at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento County. First responders received a call for help shortly after 6:45 p.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived at the amusement park in North Highlands, they located four teenage girls trapped on the Crazy Dane Coaster about 65 feet in the air.
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters: Family saved themselves and part of home by doing this right

SACRAMENTO -  A house in Sacramento County caught fire Thanksgiving morning, leaving a family of six without their home on Thanksgiving. The family was able to get out alive after the flames burned fast through most of the structure.A devastating loss for a family now forced to find a temporary place to live during the holiday season but fire firefighters say the family did everything right to save themselves and part of their home."I was like oh my god are they all out?" says Daljit Mehanger.Mehanger has lived next door for only three weeks. Her home burned down nearly eight...
CBS Sacramento

Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
CBS News

Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire

A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
