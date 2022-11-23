ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Wave 3

Black Friday kicks off at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Some places make Black Friday a bigger deal than others. Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville took things up a notch with some great deals and a huge crowd when the doors opened at 5 a.m. There were tons of deals for everyone shopping and things went...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Yahoo!

Curious how to use up leftover turkey? Try a historic 'hot brown' sandwich.

Each family has its own Thanksgiving traditions, from the handed-down recipe for the creamiest mashed potatoes to tips and tricks for the juiciest turkey, for most, the menu stays fairly consistent from year-to-year. But when one of the most adored meals of the year is over, there's always the question of what to do with leftovers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New specialty plant shop opens in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s a new specialty plant store open in Downtown New Albany. Whether you’re just getting into plants or you’re an expert, there’s something for everyone!. Simply Rooted is located in the front of Kozy on Petal Street. Owner Kristin Singogo got...
NEW ALBANY, IN
salemleader.com

Dr. Noel celebrates 25 years

Dr. Jonathan Noel celebrated 25 years of practice in Salem and Washington County earlier this year. Most of those 25 years, Paula Martin and Brenda Brown have been helping him run the office. Read more about Dr. Noel in The Salem Democrat, Nov. 24 edition, available on newsstands and digitally by clicking on e-Edition and purchasing that issue for $1 with your PayPal account. Or even better, buy yourself a subscription (either paper or e-Edition) and don't miss an issue for the next year.
SALEM, IN
WTHR

Firefighters save Christmas presents from New Albany blaze

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Firefighters in southern Indiana made an important rescue while fighting a fire Wednesday morning. Everyone who had been inside the Home Instead Senior Care building on State Street in New Albany was outside when firefighters arrived around 11:30 a.m. It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control and keep it from spreading to a neighboring home just feet away.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Man charged with stealing more than $7,500 from several Home Depot stores

A Louisville man is behind bars for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from Home Depot stores throughout the Metro area. According to court documents, 50-year-old Cory Wilson stole $7,527 worth of merchandise from three Home Depot locations between April and August of this year. The Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
vanlifewanderer.com

Everything You Wanted To Know About Meterologist Colleen Peterson

If you watch WHAS11 every morning, then you’re probably already familiar with Colleen Peterson, as she is the one that helps you prepare for the day’s weather forecast. If you’re not, however, Colleen Peterson is a meteorologist for Good Morning Kentuckiana, in Louisville, KY. She joined the station in 2022 but has a long history in this industry.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville Water Company will increase rates in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company (LWC) is raising the cost of your drinking water. The Board of Water Works approved the water company’s 2023 budget and inflation is taking a toll. The price change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. To get a sense of how...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana

If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
FRENCH LICK, IN
Wave 3

Crews at scene of fire in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-building vacant warehouse fire started in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday. The Louisville Fire Department confirmed the fire started 4:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Hill Street and crews got there in two minutes. There were 13 trucks and engines and more than 60 firefighters at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
BEDFORD, IN

