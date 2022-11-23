Read full article on original website
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Wave 3
Black Friday kicks off at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Some places make Black Friday a bigger deal than others. Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville took things up a notch with some great deals and a huge crowd when the doors opened at 5 a.m. There were tons of deals for everyone shopping and things went...
Wave 3
Huge crowd at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville right as it opens on Black Friday
A new Christmas tradition is taking shape in Paristown. The fun begins as Santa lights up the Christmas Tree!. The fire was at a multi-building vacant warehouse. Local Nonprofit Flight Club 502 teaches youth to fly at Bowman Field. Updated: 3 hours ago. Flight Club 502′s goal is to inspire...
WLKY.com
Black, LGBTQ+ owned tea business set to open storefront in Germantown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After three years of online success, international recognition, and many sleepless nights, Arielle Clark is standing inside the fruits of her labor at 976 Barrett Avenue. It will be the first storefront for her business, Sis Got Tea, that is Black and LGBTQ+ owned. “The reason...
Jeffersonville restaurant continues annual tradition, distributes food on Thanksgiving
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — One Jeffersonville restaurant has made it its mission to bring the surrounding community closer, one meal at a time. "Both Tony and I get a lot of enjoyment just giving back, giving to people that unfortunately maybe down on their luck or just need a helping hand," said James Corbin, co-owner of Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen.
Yahoo!
Curious how to use up leftover turkey? Try a historic 'hot brown' sandwich.
Each family has its own Thanksgiving traditions, from the handed-down recipe for the creamiest mashed potatoes to tips and tricks for the juiciest turkey, for most, the menu stays fairly consistent from year-to-year. But when one of the most adored meals of the year is over, there's always the question of what to do with leftovers.
getnews.info
Kentucky Cash Home Buyers Explains Why Choosing Cash for Homes Companies is an Excellent Idea
Kentucky Cash Home Buyers is a premier cash home buyers company. In a recent update, the firm explained why choosing a cash for homes company is an excellent idea. Louisville, KY – In a website post, Kentucky Cash Home Buyers outlined why choosing a cash for home company is an excellent idea.
Wave 3
New specialty plant shop opens in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s a new specialty plant store open in Downtown New Albany. Whether you’re just getting into plants or you’re an expert, there’s something for everyone!. Simply Rooted is located in the front of Kozy on Petal Street. Owner Kristin Singogo got...
salemleader.com
Dr. Noel celebrates 25 years
Dr. Jonathan Noel celebrated 25 years of practice in Salem and Washington County earlier this year. Most of those 25 years, Paula Martin and Brenda Brown have been helping him run the office. Read more about Dr. Noel in The Salem Democrat, Nov. 24 edition, available on newsstands and digitally by clicking on e-Edition and purchasing that issue for $1 with your PayPal account. Or even better, buy yourself a subscription (either paper or e-Edition) and don't miss an issue for the next year.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
Firefighters save Christmas presents from New Albany blaze
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Firefighters in southern Indiana made an important rescue while fighting a fire Wednesday morning. Everyone who had been inside the Home Instead Senior Care building on State Street in New Albany was outside when firefighters arrived around 11:30 a.m. It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control and keep it from spreading to a neighboring home just feet away.
WLKY.com
Man charged with stealing more than $7,500 from several Home Depot stores
A Louisville man is behind bars for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from Home Depot stores throughout the Metro area. According to court documents, 50-year-old Cory Wilson stole $7,527 worth of merchandise from three Home Depot locations between April and August of this year. The Louisville Metro...
vanlifewanderer.com
Everything You Wanted To Know About Meterologist Colleen Peterson
If you watch WHAS11 every morning, then you’re probably already familiar with Colleen Peterson, as she is the one that helps you prepare for the day’s weather forecast. If you’re not, however, Colleen Peterson is a meteorologist for Good Morning Kentuckiana, in Louisville, KY. She joined the station in 2022 but has a long history in this industry.
wdrb.com
Shelby County seniors from Collins High School to participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students from Shelby County will march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday morning. Andrew Mazaraki and Kamryn Lawes, both seniors at Martha Layne Collins High School, will perform in the parade. The two auditioned to join a band with other high school students.
Clarksville’s new downtown taking shape
Construction is now underway at Current812, the second flagship building on Clarksville’s new Main Street.
WLKY.com
Must-see holiday light attractions in Louisville, southern Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and southern Indiana know how to get in the Christmas spirit. Whether that's stringing lights over a huge Christmas tree downtown or doing the same in an underground cave, there's no lack of spreading cheer. But if you're looking for things to get you in...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Water Company will increase rates in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company (LWC) is raising the cost of your drinking water. The Board of Water Works approved the water company’s 2023 budget and inflation is taking a toll. The price change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. To get a sense of how...
Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana
If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
Wave 3
Crews at scene of fire in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-building vacant warehouse fire started in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday. The Louisville Fire Department confirmed the fire started 4:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Hill Street and crews got there in two minutes. There were 13 trucks and engines and more than 60 firefighters at the scene.
WLKY.com
Juice Bowl returns to Shawnee Park with hundreds taking part to watch the games and fellowship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Juice Bowl is a long standing tradition in west Louisville, from watching football games to enjoying delicious food. "It's not cold and it's not raining," said Nicole Hayden, a west Louisville resident. And that's just another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving Day, according to...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
