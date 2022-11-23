It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Raymond James Financial, Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

1 DAY AGO