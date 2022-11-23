Read full article on original website
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
TSMC (TSM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this chip company have returned +34.5%, compared to the Zacks...
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. NOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap value stock in...
Artivion (AORT) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Artivion (AORT) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core...
Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU,CELH,DIS,HYZN,BHAT
Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Black Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) little changed and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) just rising 0.1%. In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was extending its gains again on Friday, rising almost 15%, following media...
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Xencor (XNCR) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Xencor (XNCR) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock has gained about 28% in a month. Positive developments, including the continued moderation in the inflation rate since June and indications of a slowdown in the interest rate hikes, supported SHOP stock. While Shopify stock has bounced back from the lows, an uncertain economic environment could hurt the recovery process and limit the upside.
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer...
Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $90.91, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the investment...
Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $37.70, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest...
Here's Why You Should Hold Crane Holdings (CR) Stock for Now
Crane Holdings Co. CR is well-poised to gain from its diverse end markets, including general industrial, chemical and pharmaceutical markets despite pandemic impacts, inflationary pressures and supply-chain issues. Also, CR’s improving order trends, investment in technology, efforts to develop products and focus on commercial excellence will likely boost its performance in the quarters ahead.
NRG vs. NEE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Utility - Electric Power sector might want to consider either NRG Energy (NRG) or NextEra Energy (NEE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way...
Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are looking at a share price decline of more than 90% over the past 12 months, and the shares are now trading close to their 52-week low. Though it successfully commercialized its Nuvaxovid jab in a slew of countries for primary series COVID-19 vaccinations, and also for booster vaccinations, the biotech is struggling to find a profitable future amid declining demand and persistent problems with its manufacturing operations.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Raymond James Financial, Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) closed at $29.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Why Is Hess (HES) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Hess (HES). Shares have added about 2.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hess due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Could Be a Great Choice
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Carnival (CCL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.73, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the cruise...
