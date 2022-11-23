Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Rice, Kane, Gakpo, Leao, Bellingham, McKennie
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has been offered a three-year deal worth £186m by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (CBS) Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (El Nacional, via Fichajes - in Spanish) Tottenham are yet to open talks...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate says England don't have to make further gesture
England manager Gareth Southgate "doesn't think they should feel any pressure" after the Germany players covered their mouths during the team photograph before their World Cup opener against Japan. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the OneLove armband in Qatar because of the threat of players getting...
