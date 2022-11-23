DesMarais heading to Vegas for barrel racing Junior World Finals

Bailey DesMarais, a 14-year-old from Monticello Middle School, qualified for the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada for barrel racing. She will compete on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 8. If she qualifies the final round takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Bailey has spent her entire life around horses as her mom, Katie is into horses herself.

“I used to ride with her (Katie), as a baby, and then when I was three or four, I got my own pony and started riding on my own, and yeah, it just kind of built,” said DesMarais.

DesMarais knew about the National Finals Rodeo and the junior NFR at a young age and it has always been her goal to compete in the world finals.

“It’s definitely built up as my mom has inspired me. I’ve watched professional barrel racers all my life and so I thought it was interesting. Competing for me is my whole world,” said DesMarais. “My horses are my best friends.”

Simply, barrel racing is a rodeo event where a horse and the rider try and complete a preset course in the fastest time. There are three barrels set up and the run is typically a cloverleaf pattern that the rider and the horse need to maneuver around to complete the course in the fastest possible time.

A rider’s legs are important. The legs direct the horse and tell them which way to turn depending on how the rider pushes their legs into the horse’s ribcage. The legs and the pelvis are integral in directing the horse to run the course properly.

DesMarais has been around horses all her life and has been riding since she was about three years old and began racing when she was about eight.

“I’ve been competitive racing since I was about eight or nine. I got my first competitive horse that was a step away from my pony and my mom’s horse. Her name is Ellie. She’s about 21 and we still have her,” said DesMarais.

DesMarais is a confident girl, but she also gives her mom and the other people who help her train a lot of credit for how far she’s come. Monticello has a large horse community and DesMarais has a lot of support from within that community.

“My mom’s friends and their daughters, my friends that race horses, even my friends from school are really pumped for me. I went down to Texas in 2020 to support some of them and now they’re supporting me in tons of ways and telling me congratulations,” said DesMarais.

One of DesMarais’ competitive horses, Piper, a cremello appendix mare, was purchased when Piper was two years old and nobody thought she would turn into one of DesMarais’ most competitive horses. She also runs with Claire, a palomino quarter horse. Claire loves the racing spotlight and races very aggressively.

“People don’t see her as much because of the way she looks, but then she comes in and she runs a beautiful pattern. I think people are amazed by her,” said DesMarais on Piper.

Barrel racing is a big part of her DesMarais and that helps set her apart from the competition.

DesMarais loves to race with short stocky horses that know how to use their legs and really push under themselves.

She loves to challenge herself and her horses to improve their runs. Having the knowledge is important, but the mentality to always want to improve is one of DesMarais’ favorite parts about barrel racing.

“If there’s no challenge, then what’s the point of it?” said DesMarais. “The challenge to fix everything and to make your run better each time is always very enjoyable.”

“My dad has always told me that confidence is key and every time he tells me that I go in and have a beautiful run,” said DesMarais.

She mentioned that there is pretty typically a direct correlation between her best runs and when she’s feeling her most confident.

“You just picture yourself running that pattern and how you want it to look in your mind to know what to do when you’re in there,” mentioned DesMarais.

DesMarais trains four to five days a week and does tons of drills to get better. Most of the time it’s barrel or weaving drills to keep the horses’ mind sharp. Even on off days, DesMarais will ride a trail with her horses to keep them moving.

The horses are athletes themselves and require a ton of maintenance and treatment to keep them in top shape in order to compete. Just like a typical athlete needs to take care of their body, so does a rider and their horse.

Getting to Las Vegas was a two-year process for DesMarais. She had to compete in a couple of qualifiers. DesMarais traveled to Oklahoma and Wisconsin last year and really gained the experience she needed for the last qualifier she competed at in Missouri.

DesMarais went to Missouri for the Junior World Finals qualifier on Sept. 18.

“Our whole family went to Missouri… we got there and it was a beautiful arena. I loved it there. It was nice weather and stuff. It was a beautiful place. Getting to run there was a blast and both of my horses enjoyed the pen.” said DesMarais. “Yeah, there was pressure, but I just kept my confidence up and was able to get through that.”

Before the race, Katie told Bailey, “balls to the walls.”

“You try to make them laugh before they go in,” said Katie DesMarais. “Or give them something positive to think about because you have to stay positive. Laugh. Have fun with it. It’s a big competition, so I’m like ‘balls to the walls. Run them as hard as you can.’”

DesMarais ran a 14.8 and finished in second place. The top two times qualify for the Junior World Finals.

She’s spent a lot of time building up Piper and Claire for the Junior World Finals and all that hard work finally paid off after two years of trying to qualify.

DesMarais and her family also rely a lot on their faith. DesMarais’ grandpa, Chet, passed away six years ago and they always pray before competing.

“That was really hard for us because we were all really close to him. He was a big part of my barrel racing career. He was a very big supporter. He would try to make as many as he could. But he passed away and so we always pray that he’s with us and God’s with us,” said DesMarais.

“God is a big part of barrel racing,” said Katie. “And so that’s why we pray at our barrel races. To keep us safe and for clean and fast runs.”

A year after Chet passed away, Bailey won her first saddle and made her speech about her grandpa.

DesMarais got Piper almost exactly a year after Chet’s passing and she feels like that was his way of congratulating her in a way.

“She (Piper) was a blessing and my heart horse. No matter what happens she’ll always be with us… she’s just a dream come true and a huge opportunity in my life and I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing horse,” said DesMarais.

DesMarais and her family pray almost every single night for clean runs, people they know, and their horses.

On long weekends there’s also what they call cowboy church with a more western-style pastor than is typical for a service.

DesMarais is both excited and nervous to compete in Las Vegas.

In most competitions, the rider gets to race with as many horses as they want, in Vegas it’s just one run with one horse. DesMarais will typically run about five or six horses, but as the Junior World Finals, it’s one and done. Currently, she is planning on running with Claire, who DesMarais says is more used to that type of environment and loves the pressure.

Mindset is everything, for both rider and horse, who all have their own personalities.

DesMarais will practice at an arena in Wisconsin that has a similar set-up to the arena she’ll be competing at in Vegas.

“I’ve heard it’s a smaller pen. Working on getting the horse under themselves is going to be key in this pen I believe. Longer strides around the barrels to get around,” said DesMarais.

DesMarais will be competing against 65 other girls from ages 13 through 17 from around the country. She will travel to Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 1 before the competition begins on Tuesday, Dec. 6.