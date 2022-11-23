ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

DesMarais heading to Vegas for barrel racing Junior World Finals

By Jeremy Lagos
Monticello Times
Monticello Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XoLO_0jLKDzxT00

Bailey DesMarais, a 14-year-old from Monticello Middle School, qualified for the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada for barrel racing. She will compete on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 8. If she qualifies the final round takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Bailey has spent her entire life around horses as her mom, Katie is into horses herself.

“I used to ride with her (Katie), as a baby, and then when I was three or four, I got my own pony and started riding on my own, and yeah, it just kind of built,” said DesMarais.

DesMarais knew about the National Finals Rodeo and the junior NFR at a young age and it has always been her goal to compete in the world finals.

“It’s definitely built up as my mom has inspired me. I’ve watched professional barrel racers all my life and so I thought it was interesting. Competing for me is my whole world,” said DesMarais. “My horses are my best friends.”

Simply, barrel racing is a rodeo event where a horse and the rider try and complete a preset course in the fastest time. There are three barrels set up and the run is typically a cloverleaf pattern that the rider and the horse need to maneuver around to complete the course in the fastest possible time.

A rider’s legs are important. The legs direct the horse and tell them which way to turn depending on how the rider pushes their legs into the horse’s ribcage. The legs and the pelvis are integral in directing the horse to run the course properly.

DesMarais has been around horses all her life and has been riding since she was about three years old and began racing when she was about eight.

“I’ve been competitive racing since I was about eight or nine. I got my first competitive horse that was a step away from my pony and my mom’s horse. Her name is Ellie. She’s about 21 and we still have her,” said DesMarais.

DesMarais is a confident girl, but she also gives her mom and the other people who help her train a lot of credit for how far she’s come. Monticello has a large horse community and DesMarais has a lot of support from within that community.

“My mom’s friends and their daughters, my friends that race horses, even my friends from school are really pumped for me. I went down to Texas in 2020 to support some of them and now they’re supporting me in tons of ways and telling me congratulations,” said DesMarais.

One of DesMarais’ competitive horses, Piper, a cremello appendix mare, was purchased when Piper was two years old and nobody thought she would turn into one of DesMarais’ most competitive horses. She also runs with Claire, a palomino quarter horse. Claire loves the racing spotlight and races very aggressively.

“People don’t see her as much because of the way she looks, but then she comes in and she runs a beautiful pattern. I think people are amazed by her,” said DesMarais on Piper.

Barrel racing is a big part of her DesMarais and that helps set her apart from the competition.

DesMarais loves to race with short stocky horses that know how to use their legs and really push under themselves.

She loves to challenge herself and her horses to improve their runs. Having the knowledge is important, but the mentality to always want to improve is one of DesMarais’ favorite parts about barrel racing.

“If there’s no challenge, then what’s the point of it?” said DesMarais. “The challenge to fix everything and to make your run better each time is always very enjoyable.”

“My dad has always told me that confidence is key and every time he tells me that I go in and have a beautiful run,” said DesMarais.

She mentioned that there is pretty typically a direct correlation between her best runs and when she’s feeling her most confident.

“You just picture yourself running that pattern and how you want it to look in your mind to know what to do when you’re in there,” mentioned DesMarais.

DesMarais trains four to five days a week and does tons of drills to get better. Most of the time it’s barrel or weaving drills to keep the horses’ mind sharp. Even on off days, DesMarais will ride a trail with her horses to keep them moving.

The horses are athletes themselves and require a ton of maintenance and treatment to keep them in top shape in order to compete. Just like a typical athlete needs to take care of their body, so does a rider and their horse.

Getting to Las Vegas was a two-year process for DesMarais. She had to compete in a couple of qualifiers. DesMarais traveled to Oklahoma and Wisconsin last year and really gained the experience she needed for the last qualifier she competed at in Missouri.

DesMarais went to Missouri for the Junior World Finals qualifier on Sept. 18.

“Our whole family went to Missouri… we got there and it was a beautiful arena. I loved it there. It was nice weather and stuff. It was a beautiful place. Getting to run there was a blast and both of my horses enjoyed the pen.” said DesMarais. “Yeah, there was pressure, but I just kept my confidence up and was able to get through that.”

Before the race, Katie told Bailey, “balls to the walls.”

“You try to make them laugh before they go in,” said Katie DesMarais. “Or give them something positive to think about because you have to stay positive. Laugh. Have fun with it. It’s a big competition, so I’m like ‘balls to the walls. Run them as hard as you can.’”

DesMarais ran a 14.8 and finished in second place. The top two times qualify for the Junior World Finals.

She’s spent a lot of time building up Piper and Claire for the Junior World Finals and all that hard work finally paid off after two years of trying to qualify.

DesMarais and her family also rely a lot on their faith. DesMarais’ grandpa, Chet, passed away six years ago and they always pray before competing.

“That was really hard for us because we were all really close to him. He was a big part of my barrel racing career. He was a very big supporter. He would try to make as many as he could. But he passed away and so we always pray that he’s with us and God’s with us,” said DesMarais.

“God is a big part of barrel racing,” said Katie. “And so that’s why we pray at our barrel races. To keep us safe and for clean and fast runs.”

A year after Chet passed away, Bailey won her first saddle and made her speech about her grandpa.

DesMarais got Piper almost exactly a year after Chet’s passing and she feels like that was his way of congratulating her in a way.

“She (Piper) was a blessing and my heart horse. No matter what happens she’ll always be with us… she’s just a dream come true and a huge opportunity in my life and I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing horse,” said DesMarais.

DesMarais and her family pray almost every single night for clean runs, people they know, and their horses.

On long weekends there’s also what they call cowboy church with a more western-style pastor than is typical for a service.

DesMarais is both excited and nervous to compete in Las Vegas.

In most competitions, the rider gets to race with as many horses as they want, in Vegas it’s just one run with one horse. DesMarais will typically run about five or six horses, but as the Junior World Finals, it’s one and done. Currently, she is planning on running with Claire, who DesMarais says is more used to that type of environment and loves the pressure.

Mindset is everything, for both rider and horse, who all have their own personalities.

DesMarais will practice at an arena in Wisconsin that has a similar set-up to the arena she’ll be competing at in Vegas.

“I’ve heard it’s a smaller pen. Working on getting the horse under themselves is going to be key in this pen I believe. Longer strides around the barrels to get around,” said DesMarais.

DesMarais will be competing against 65 other girls from ages 13 through 17 from around the country. She will travel to Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 1 before the competition begins on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Gophers: Thanksgiving Weekend Preview and How to Watch

It’s one of the best weekends of the year. Tons of leftovers just sitting in the fridge awaiting to be eaten while sitting on the couch and watching non-stop sports for three straight days. There is quite a bit of Minnesota Gophers action this weekend for you to check out as well, so read on on for a quick preview of all the action and how to watch it without leaving your couch—-expect to head back to the fridge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past

MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
DAYTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hundreds of USA, England fans fill downtown Minneapolis for World Cup draw

MINNEAPOLIS -– Hundreds of soccer fans left Brits Pub in Minneapolis without the joy of victory or the pain of defeat Friday afternoon.Neither team could muster a goal during the World Cup matchup between the two nations."I feel like we definitely could have put one away," said Ben Nisbet, who attended Friday's watch party at Brit's Pub in downtown Minneapolis. "I'm disappointed that we didn't – but we played good defense and that's what matters – Nil-Nil is better than a defeat."Friday's draw means the United States could guarantee an appearance in the Round of 16 with a win over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Holiday things to do around Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
MINNESOTA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say

Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
New Prague Times

New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’

On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota family has much to be thankful for 1 year after Thanksgiving home explosion

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Minnesota family is spending Thanksgiving reflecting on how far they've come.Last Thanksgiving, Staci and Geno Christensen lost everything they owned when their home in Linwood Township near Stacy burned down in a devastating fire.They seriously considered skipping the holiday this year."We really, for like the last year, talked about just like ordering Chinese food and just like hanging out," Staci said. "We literally had nothing."The Christensens suspect a gas leak combined with the oil in their turkey fryer to cause the explosion that took off part of their house.Miraculously, no one in their family was...
STACY, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Tami Kruzel: ‘Nobody should grieve alone’

Nobody should grieve alone. That is the deeply held belief of Tami Kruzel of Sartell, who knows all too well what those four words mean. Kruzel’s 18-year-old daughter, BriAnna, died suddenly, unexpectedly at home on Sept. 28, 2013. To this day, the cause of her death has never been determined.
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Some Minnesotans skip malls, shop secondhand Black Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Millions across the country will hit store and shop online sales on Black Friday in hopes of locking down deals of the season. But some in Minnesota took an antique approach to the day of discounts, skipping the mall for vintage stores instead.Inside Hunt and Gather in Minneapolis, customers searched for unique gifts that only a secondhand shop would offer."I like the added challenge. Anyone can look in a circular or look online and see what's on sale, but in these little vintage shops you never know what you're going to find," said Alex Klute.The National Retail Federation...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word

The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
EDINA, MN
fox9.com

Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys home in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house."This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE

Grow with KARE: How to care for your holiday cactus

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Judging from your pictures posted on the Grow with KARE Facebook page, you all are loving your holiday cacti right about now. And for good reason… they are gorgeous!. They are relatively easy to take care of with a few simple tips. They are...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
boreal.org

Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths

Photo: Bloomington police announced in September they seized 24 pounds of the painkiller fentanyl in what they said was one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Minnesota. Courtesy Bloomington Police Department. Michelle Wiley - MPR News - November 22, 2022. Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Monticello Times

Monticello Times

Monticello, MN
371
Followers
382
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Monticello Times has been serving the local community since 1857. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.monticellotimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/monticello_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy