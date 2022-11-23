Read full article on original website
Dr Melissa O'Connor: Lack of Funding, Clinical Research Among Barriers Limiting Technology Use in Home Health
Melissa O'Connor, PhD, MBA, RN, FGSA, FAAN, endowed professor in community and home health nursing, M. Louise Fitzpatrick School of Nursing, Villanova University, and director, Gerontology Interest Group, addressed barriers related to access, cost, and knowledge impeding technology use in home health. Barriers that are impeding the use of technology...
Access to Genetic Testing in Europe for Hemophilia Needs Improvement, Study Says
Optimized hemophilia care requires rapid, accurate, and high-quality genetic testing, but access to these tests varies across the European Union, according to a recent study. Equitable access to genetic testing for hemophilia across Europe varies and needs to be improved, according to the authors of a recent analysis. Writing in...
Nirmatrelvir-Ritonavir Highly Effective at Preventing COVID-19 Hospitalization, RWE Says
The study of real-world evidence (RWE) found nearly 9 in 10 patients in a highly vaccinated cohort avoided hospitalization within 15 days of treatment for COVID-19. Early treatment for COVID-19 with oral Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir-ritonavir) appears to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization, according to a newly released report based on real-world data from more than 25,000 patients published on MedRxiv.
Triple Therapy Maintains HIV Viral Suppression in Patients With Mutation, Prior Virologic Failure
According to the study authors, bictegravir, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide (BIC/FTC/TAF) may be an option for simplification following viral suppression. Switching to coformulated bictegravir, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide (BIC/FTC/TAF) maintained HIV viral suppression in adults with prior virological failures and with the K65N/R mutation, according to a study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.
FGFR Inhibitors Show Promise in Cholangiocarcinoma but Face Acquired Resistance
There are currently 3 FDA-approved therapies to treat cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement, but these therapies face the development of resistance. Studies are underway to identify ways to overcome this resistance. While FGFR inhibitors are a promising tool to manage cholangiocarcinoma with FGR2 fusion or rearrangement, there is the...
Reviewing ERS Treatment Guidelines in Sarcoidosis
Task force members from the European Respiratory Society evaluated available evidence for treatment of various manifestations of sarcoidosis but said their recommendations were not the last word. As interest grows in addressing health care disparities, a rare condition known to affect populations unevenly is sarcoidosis, a rare condition that causes...
Researchers Use GI Device to Target Early Esophageal Scarring in Pediatric EoE
The findings mean that scarring in the esophagus as a result of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) can be found earlier, allowing for more targeted intervention. A recent study using a currently approved FDA gastrointestinal (GI) device showed it could also be used to clarify the level of early scarring in the esophagus of pediatric patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
Current Research and Logistical Considerations for Gene Therapy in Hemophilia
A recent review poses gene therapy as a novel treatment option with potential to reduce health care disparities globally. The treatment paradigm for hemophilia differs between countries due to varied socioeconomic environments, and a recent review poses gene therapy as a novel treatment option with potential to reduce disparities. The...
Pemigatinib Improves OS in FGFR2-Altered Cholangiocarcinoma
A survival benefit was elicited with the use of pemigatinib when used for patients with previously treated advanced cholangiocarcinoma who had an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. This article originally appeared on Targeted Oncology. Pemigatinib (Pemazyre) showed a strong survival benefit in patients with previously treated advanced cholangiocarcinoma who had an...
Survey Illustrates High Receptiveness From Payers to Alternative Payment Models
A survey conducted by the Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network found that “more plans are using incentives in value-based care arrangements to improve health equity.”. The Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network (LAN) recently released the results of its survey tracking the progress of payers and...
