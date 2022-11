Work has finished on a major renovation of New York City’s 550 Madison Avenue, a landmark previously known as the AT&T Building and the Sony Tower. The overhaul designed by Norwegian architect Snøhetta turned the tower’s foyer into a half-acre public garden with 48 real trees, 200 shrubs, thousands of bulb plants, and three food kiosks.

