Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Thanksgiving ‘stuffing’: 1 in 7 experience bloating — and it could be a sign of bigger problems
LOS ANGELES — Nearly one in seven Americans experience bloating on a weekly basis, and a new study explains how it could be a sign of a bigger issue. Moreover, researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center say most don’t seek professional care for bloating — even though many people are likely waking up with an upset stomach after Thanksgiving.
studyfinds.org
E-cigarettes may be worse for heart than conventional ones, study warns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. –– Many smokers have turned to vaping as a more practical alternative to traditional cigarettes. Some even think that they aren’t has harmful as the “real thing.” Findings from a new study led by University of Louisville, however, suggests the opposite — demonstrating that some cardiac effects of the ingredients in e-cigarettes are the same or even worse than conventional ones.
studyfinds.org
Less than one glass of wine a week can change a baby’s brain structure during pregnancy
CHICAGO — A single glass of wine a week during pregnancy alters the structure of a baby’s brain, according to new research. Researchers with the Radiological Society of North America say that even small amounts of alcohol can lead to fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) — a range of developmental problems.
Comments / 0