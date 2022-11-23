Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
England seek big improvement for Test vs South Africa who need win | Wales in turmoil vs injury-ravaged Australia
Below, we look at some of the main talking points ahead of another intriguing weekend of Test rugby... Follow Wales vs Australia and England vs South Africa in our dedicated live blog on Skysports.com and the Sky Sports App throughout Saturday from 2.30pm. England seek improvement vs Boks | SA...
SkySports
England 0-0 USA: Three Lions lack intensity in goalless draw with Americans in Group B clash in Qatar
England edged closer to a place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw with USA but their lacklustre display was a reality check on their ambitions at the tournament and means they will have to wait until their final group game with Wales on Tuesday to seal a last-16 spot.
SkySports
Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia: Robert Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal to send Poles top of Group C
An emotional Robert Lewandowski said he had fulfilled a childhood dream by scoring his first World Cup goal as he helped Poland to a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia to send them top of Group C. The Barcelona striker netted Poland's second just four days after he missed a crucial...
SkySports
Saturday at the World Cup: Will Argentina avoid elimination?
Argentina are tasked with atoning for their shock Saudi Arabia loss, while defeat against Mexico would see them crash out of the 2022 World Cup. The two Latin American teams will face each other in the final game of day seven. After Poland's win against Saudi Arabia earlier on Saturday, if Argentina lose to Mexico, they will be knocked out of the tournament.
SkySports
Sunday at the World Cup: Can Germany bounce back? Will Belgium raise their game? Can Canada get first win?
Germany will be looking to bounce back from their shock defeat to Japan when they take on Spain in one of the most highly-anticipated group matches of the 2022 World Cup. Elsewhere in Group E, Japan could make it two wins from two by beating Costa Rica, who were thrashed 7-0 by Spain in their opening game.
SkySports
Today at the World Cup: England and Wales back in Group B action as the Netherlands take on Ecuador in Group A
England and Wales are back in World Cup action on Friday as the teams in Groups A and B play their second matches of the tournament. Rob Page's Wales side kick-off early on, taking on Iran at 10am and looking to build on a well-earned 1-1 draw against the USA on Monday.
SkySports
Wales midfielder Joe Allen fit and raring to go against Iran, confirms boss Rob Page
Wales manager Rob Page has a full squad to choose from for Friday's World Cup encounter with Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium after Joe Allen, who began training with the main group on Wednesday, was passed fit. The Swansea City midfielder has been out since mid-September with a...
SkySports
Eddie Jones: England still driven to avenge 2019 Rugby World Cup defeat by South Africa
Eddie Jones insists that even three years on England are driven by the need to avenge their 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa. The nations clash at Twickenham in Saturday's climax to the autumn with England retaining nine survivors from the 32-12 mauling by the Springboks in Yokohama.
SkySports
Lionel Messi rescues Argentina but this could be Kylian Mbappe's tournament - World Cup hits and misses
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Lionel Messi had endured a deeply frustrating evening against Mexico at the Lusail Stadium, his struggles mirroring those of the Argentina team as a whole, but his sensational opening goal was a reminder that he can still change a game in an instant. Messi...
SkySports
Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'
Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
SkySports
France 2-1 Denmark: Kylian Mbappe lights up World Cup with double
France became the first team to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup as Kylian Mbappe’s double sent them to a 2-1 win over Denmark in Group D. Mbappe - fresh from scoring in France's opening night 4-1 win over Australia - scored the first of his two poacher-like efforts when converting a cross from Theo Hernandez on 61 minutes.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo offered £1.2m a week to play until 40 | Tottenham chase USA star Weston McKennie - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered £1.2m a week to play into his 40s. A beefy removal lorry sent to empty Cristiano Ronaldo's Cheshire mansion was too big to reach the house. West Ham and Everton have jumped into...
SkySports
DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open
England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
SkySports
FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association
FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Should Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka be rested for Wales game?
England produced a limp performance in a goalless draw with the USA on Friday, but what caused the drop in levels just four days after an impressive 6-2 win over Iran? Sky Sports News' reporter Rob Dorsett provides his thoughts from Doha... Is Kane struggling with fitness?. Harry Kane does...
SkySports
Harry Kane will be available for England's World Cup clash with the USA confirms Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed captain Harry Kane will be available for Friday's World Cup clash with the USA. England's captain suffered a knock to his right ankle in the second half of Monday's 6-2 win over Iran and played on for 25 minutes before being substituted after 76 minutes and underwent a scan to determine the severity of the injury.
SkySports
Leah Williamson exclusive: England captain welcomes opportunity to use her platform as force for good
Football supporters may go to Wembley expecting to see their heroes, but it's rare they get to meet them on the street as they walk past the national stadium. But that chance was afforded to a lucky few when they bumped into Leah Williamson on a rainy November day, with the England women's captain back at the scene of her and her team-mates' greatest triumph.
SkySports
Man Utd, Liverpool 'fishing in same US pond' | 'Fresh start' for players and staff
Manchester United players and staff are positive about the future after the club was effectively put up for sale by the Glazer family. New owners would mean a fresh start for everyone at the club and remove the negativity of the hostility towards the current owners. According to someone involved...
SkySports
Reading Women 3-3 Liverpool Women: Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen scores late equaliser for home side
Reading snatched a late equaliser as they drew 3-3 with Liverpool in their Women's Super League match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Katie Stengel headed the visitors in front after 16 minutes, with Royals teenager Tia Primmer equalising in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Natasha...
Comments / 0