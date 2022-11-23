Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant scores 12 points in win over the Raptors
Kevin Durant totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3PT), seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in the Nets’ 112-98 win over the Raptors on Wednesday. Durant scored 12.0 points in the Nets’ win over the Raptors, putting together his worst scoring performance of the season. The last time he scored 12.0 points while playing at least 30.0 minutes in a game was against the Bulls on May 15th, 2021. Durant is a strong fantasy producer, and even though Ben Simmons outscored him, he remains a must-consider play in all fantasy formats. However, he has shown a continual dip in scoring production for three consecutive games, which is something to consider when building your fantasy lineup. Durant will look to get it going again against the Pacers on November 25th, 2022.
Domantas Sabonis flirts with triple-double in Wednesday's loss
Domantas Sabonis collected 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes of Sacramento's 115-106 loss to the Hawks. Sabonis continues to stuff the stat sheet for the Kings, as this is his 10th double-double of the young season. The big man is now averaging 16.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game on 57.7% from the field. Expect this kind of production to continue going forward.
Anunoby scores 12 of his 26 in 4th, Raptors top Mavs 105-100
TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Fred VanVleet also had 26, and the Toronto Raptors beat Dallas 105-100 Saturday, snapping a four-game losing streak against the Mavericks. Chris Boucher scored a season-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds as the Raptors improved to 7-2 at home. Luka Doncic scored 24 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 as the Mavericks lost their third straight. Dallas is 1-6 on the road, with a visit to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on tap Sunday. “There’s no panic here,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “We’ve got to start continuing to be consistent on both sides of the ball.”
Bennedict Mathurin contributes 21 points against Timberwolves
Bennedict Maturin scored 21 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 9-12 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in 33 minutes as the Pacers fell to the Timberwolves in Indiana. Maturin logged a healthy amount of minutes tonight and put them to good use, finishing as the second-highest scorer for Indiana behind Myles Turner. The rookie has broken the 20-point threshold in two straight games now as he continues to be an essential piece of the Pacers' offense. Mathurin will hope to help Indiana get a win after a brief Thanksgiving holiday for the league.
Josh Archibald posts two points Friday against Flyers
Josh Archibald posted two points for the Penguins Friday, scoring one goal and adding one assist in a 4-1 win over the Flyers. Archibald has picked points in just four of his last 11 games for the Penguins, posting a 0.45 point per game (three goals, two assists) in that span as more of a defensive specialist as part of head coach Mike Sullivan's forward group. The 30-year-old can be left off rosters for the time being, posting just six points (four goals, two assists) in 20 games so far this season.
Daniel Vladar stellar in shootout loss to Penguins Wednesday night
Daniel Vladar was stellar between the pipes for the Flames Wednesday night, turning aside 38 of 39 shots faced in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins. Vladar has made the most of his limited time in the crease behind No. 1 goaltender Jacob Markstrom, allowing three goals or less in four of five starts in net for the Flames. The 25-year-old backup does not offer substantial fantasy value unless Markstrom suffers an injury but has been solid nonetheless posting a 2.77 GAA and .907 save percentage in five starts (1-3-1) so far this season.
Stephen Curry knocks down six triples, drops 33 points on Utah in win
Stephen Curry scored 33 points (13-23 FG, 6-13 3P, 1-1 FT) with five rebounds, four assists, and two steals across 36 minutes in Golden State’s 129-118 win over the Jazz on Friday. Fantasy Impact:. Curry is averaging 32.4 points, 8.8 assists, and 6.4 rebounds over his last five games...
Aleksander Barkov Jr. tallies three points in Wednesday's win over Bruins
Aleksander Barkov Jr. tallied three points for the Panthers Wednesday night, scoring one goal and adding two assists in a 5-2 win over the Bruins. Barkov Jr. has now posted points in six of his last eight games for the Panthers, scoring four goals and adding six assists in that span. The 27-year-old has found a way to consistently make an impact in the offensive zone for fantasy owners, scoring five goals and adding 13 assists for 18 points in 19 games so far this season.
Ben Simmons Reveals He's in Best Condition Since Return
Ben Simmons pushed past his minutes restriction.
Tristan Jarry impressive in net in Wednesday's shootout win
Tristan Jarry was impressive in net for the Penguins Wednesday night, stopping 33 of 34 shots faced in a 2-1 shootout win over the Flames. Jarry has been inconsistent in the crease early in the season for the Penguins, allowing three or more goals in three of his last five starts between the pipes for the club. The 27-year-old netminder will look to turn things around going forward, posting a 3.06 GAA and .910 save percentage in 12 starts (7-3-2) so far this season.
Tristan Jarry stellar between pipes in Friday's win over Flyers
Tristan Jarry was stellar between the pipes for the Penguins Friday, stopping 29 of 30 shots faced in a 4-1 win over the Flyers. Jarry has begun to turn his early season struggles in the crease around for the Penguins, allowing one goal or less in three of his last five starts (4-0-1). The 27-year-old netminder has always flashed the ability to steal games when in the crease as the No. 1 goaltender in Pittsburgh, and if his recent strong play continues the Penguins will be a tough opponent for the rest of the season. Jarry carries a .914 save percentage and 2.90 GAA in 13 starts (8-3-2) so far this season.
Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) returns against Vikings
Though we don't know what the X-rays showed, he was back on the field in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving night game against the Vikings. We will update you when we have more information.
Jets attempt to stick to winning ways vs. Blackhawks
