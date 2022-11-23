Read full article on original website
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Ohio State's CJ Stroud Unsure If He'd Participate in Non-CFP Bowl After Michigan Loss
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines 45-23 on Saturday, and now the team's College Football Playoff chances are in jeopardy. If Ohio State isn't selected for the College Football Playoff, star quarterback C.J. Stroud said Saturday that he's unsure if he would participate in a non-CFP bowl game, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Play vs. Ohio State Despite Knee Injury
Running back Blake Corum is reportedly expected to suit up for No. 3 Michigan in Saturday's rivalry game against No. 2 Ohio State, but his level of involvement remains uncertain because of a knee injury. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Corum "isn't expected to be 100 percent" and noted the Wolverines...
NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season
For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars
The Week 12 fantasy slate got off to an intriguing start with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Thursday brought stellar fantasy performances from the likes of Josh Allen, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ezekiel Elliott and Justin Jefferson. This means that some managers are riding high, while others are starting out with...
Lane Kiffin Says He Anticipates Being Ole Miss HC Next Season Despite Auburn Rumors
Despite rumors that Lane Kiffin would step down to take over at Auburn as soon as Friday, the Ole Miss head coach has maintained he isn't planning to leave. Lane Kiffin is asked if he anticipates being Ole Miss' coach next season: "Yes, I do." Kiffin also responded to the...
Bills' Von Miller out Indefinitely with Knee Injury Despite No Torn ACL
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller didn't suffer a torn ACL during Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions, but he'll be out indefinitely while deciding the course of treatment for a knee injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported updates Friday after Miller received the results of...
Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Being Benched for Sam Darnold: 'I Did Everything I Could'
The Carolina Panthers made the switch to Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback heading into Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. On Wednesday, Baker Mayfield—who won the starting job before the season but couldn't keep it—addressed reporters for the first time since that decision. "I think...
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position
With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games. Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.
2023 NFL Draft Prospects Who Can Elevate Their Stock Before College Football Playoff
Rivalry week and conference championships will shape the narrative of the 2022 college football season, and it's a safe bet that NFL decision-makers will watch closely in preparation for the 2023 NFL draft. Every game a prospect puts on film is important. Scouting departments and general managers make their evaluations...
Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues
Week 12 got underway on Thursday with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Some fantasy managers were thankful for point-stuffed performances from players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, while others were left hungry for a big bounce-back on Sunday. And with several key injuries this week, some managers will...
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love
Thanksgiving Day brought a trio of great NFL games. But there's still plenty more to come in Week 12. So if you're trailing in your fantasy football matchup, things could still swing the other way. There are 12 meetings on Sunday's slate, followed by a Monday night matchup between the...
Report: Deion Sanders Offered Colorado HC Job; 'Has Legit Interest' in Position
The University of Colorado has reportedly offered its football head coaching job to NFL legend and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Sanders has "legit interest" in the Buffaloes job:. In October, the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer told CBS' 60...
Examining Jalen Hale's Impact on Alabama's 2023 Season Depth Chart
Jalen Hale, a 4-star wide receiver who plays for Longview (Texas) High School, announced his commitment to suit up for Alabama in September over Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M. He will join a Crimson Tide program with a rich history of producing NFL talent at wideout, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones.
Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low. Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added. The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'On Another Planet' in 2nd Half of Thanksgiving Win Over Giants
It was the best of halves, it was the worst of halves for Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving. Luckily for the Dallas Cowboys, the good half came in the final 30 minutes and put away the New York Giants. Prescott recovered from two first-half interceptions to lead the Cowboys to a...
Despite loss, Crawford High football coach likes his bling
Crawford High football coach Matt Marquez shows off his chains on the sideline against Classical Academy, but the Caimans walk off with the trophy bling
Ryan Day Put on Hot Seat by OSU Fans After Loss to No. 3 Michigan in Rivalry Game
Head coach Ryan Day took the brunt of the criticism on social media Saturday after the previously undefeated No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes fell 45-23 to the still-undefeated No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in the 118th edition of The Game. OSU was favored to win at home at Ohio Stadium in...
2022 Heisman Trophy Odds: USC's Caleb Williams Overtakes OSU's CJ Stroud as Favorite
There is a new favorite for the 2022 Heisman Trophy in the wake of Ohio State's 45-23 loss to Michigan on Saturday. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud dropped to second place in DraftKings' updated betting odds at +140 (bet $100 to win $140), behind USC's Caleb Williams (-180). Stroud was a...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Standings, Scenarios After Bills, Cowboys, Vikings Wins
With the first three games of Week 12 in the books, the 2022 NFL playoff race remains wide open. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were all victorious on Thanksgiving, bolstering their postseason hopes in the process. NFL Playoff Standings. AFC. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 (1st in AFC...
Report: Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham Finalizing Contract as Arizona State Head Coach
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Dillingham is from Scottsdale, Arizona, and is also a graduate of Arizona State. The news comes after Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported on...
