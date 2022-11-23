ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police confirm a man was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday night. The suspect is 35-year-old Jason Popwell. Police have released limited information on what happened. Police Chief Mark Thompson’s statement said only that Popwell was “charged with manslaughter from the Investigation last night conducted by PPD in the Autauga Heights.”
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Three People Shot in Two Montgomery Shootings

Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that left three people with gunshot wounds. Montgomery Police Dept. Capt. Jarrett Williams told Alabama News Network that officers were called to the 2100 block of East South Boulevard at about 3:41PM Friday. That’s the area of Baptist Medical Center South. That’s where they found two men with gunshot wounds.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Injured in Montgomery Shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured. Police say they were called to the 2700 block of Cherry Street at about 7:30PM Wednesday. That’s where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Police have...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 dead after car wreck in east Alabama

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Arson in Fire at Vacant Montgomery Home

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says a man has been charged with setting a fire at a vacant home earlier this month. Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says 29-year-old Quindarius Rashard Body is charged with second degree arson in the fire, which happened on November 2. Investigators say the fire happened...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Arson in 3-Alarm Fire at Vacant Hotel

Montgomery Fire Rescue officials have arrested the man they say is responsible for a 3-alarm fire at the old County Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road in Montgomery. 30 year old Darryl Lamar Jackson is charged with 1st Degree Arson. Officials say video surveillance developed Jackson as a suspect and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Investigating Man’s Shooting Death

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say at around 10:30PM on Tuesday, 61-year-old Carlos Medrano of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road, south of the bypass. Investigators have released no other information. If you...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WSFA

Mathews man dead after single vehicle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Mathews man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pike County Wednesday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, was killed when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Davis, who was not using a...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two people on forgery and theft charges. On Nov. 18, Auburn officers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Lamar Wilson, of Opelika, on felony warrants for possession of a forged instrument third degree, theft of property third degree and identity theft. On Nov. 19, Auburn officers...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing toddler who was found unresponsive Monday evening has died, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. The child has since been identified as 3-year-old Demetrius Bibb, of Montgomery. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers and fire medics responded to a missing person call in the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

I-85 SB in Shorter reopens after crashes

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after two separate crashes Wednesday morning. ALEA says the first crash happened just past exit 22 in Shorter and involved a single commercial vehicle. Shortly after the first crash, a separate two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred.

Comments / 0

Community Policy